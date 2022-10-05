5 Times Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Dressed the Same

the war between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez seems to have come to an end. Or at least we suspect that after the words of both celebrities regarding their relationship with Justin Bieber.

To put us in context, Hailey finally opened up about the beginnings of her romance with Bieber, with whom she has currently been married for four years. For years, there was speculation about the chronology of her romance, which is why many pointed to Hailey as the third in discord between Selena and the singer.

However, a recent interview in the hands of the model and founder of Rhode made it clear that she was not the cause of the separation.

“Not once,” Hailey said on the Call Her Daddy podcast when asked if she was with Selena’s ex-boyfriend while they had their ups and downs.

And he clarified that when they began to have a kind of relationship, “he was not in any relationship.”

“I was raised better than that,” said the model regarding the possibility of meddling in someone else’s relationship.

Selena responds to the statements

With remarkable maturity, the Only Murders in the Building actress clarified that she is not in favor of verbal violence against any person. It was so that she encouraged her fans to stop harassing the current wife of her ex-boyfriend, with whom she shared almost a decade of her life.

It’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that’s about kind words because that’s exactly what I want,” the artist began on a TikTok Live.

It’s not fair because you should never talk to anyone in the way I’ve seen, “said the artist. And it is that Hailey alluded in her interview to the amount of hateful words that she has received from Jelena’s fans.

If you support Rare, I can’t thank you enough,” the singer continued. And he added: “But you have to know that you are also representing what it means, and that is: the words matter, they really matter.”

Selena and Justin had an 8-year relationship from 2010 to 2018, when they finally decided to end their relationship. The couple was under the eyes of the whole world, both were at the height of their careers.

When they finally decided to call it quits in early 2018, Justin began a formal relationship with Hailey and within a few months, they both tied the knot at the altar.

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, two similar styles

It is obvious that her physique has no similarity between the model and the singeralthough we must admit that both Baldwin (maiden name) and Gomez have the same fashion sense.

On several occasions, both have shared the same style whether in garments, accessories or swimwear. And we show you some of them.

