5 tips for choosing the right sex friend

A sex friend is good. You still have to choose well. To help you and avoid rookie mistakes, here are 5 tips to apply before getting into this type of relationship.

Having a sex friend can be fun for many reasons. Recovering from a breakup, having a good time without necessarily committing…many people succumb to the temptation of a hookup. But a sexfriend goes even further. For good reason, it is often a friend, or at least a person you know and whom you can still trust. If you want to know more, we can only advise you to watch the film sex friends with Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman. Sex with friends with Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake isn’t bad either. Anyway, there are many advantages to having a sex friend. But still it is necessary to choose it well. And to avoid unpleasant surprises, there are a few fundamentals to keep in mind when starting this type of relationship.

Establish clear foundations

Above all, it is important to establish clear and honest bases with your sex friend. It is essential to know exactly where everyone is stepping. The goal ? Avoid any misunderstanding about the nature of the relationship. After all, a sex friend is a hookup with other benefits. But nothing more. This is why you must speak clearly and frankly about your expectations and your desires.. Both in terms of sex and the level of the relationship you want to have.

Protect yourself and insist

Who says pleasure, does not necessarily say carelessness. Even with a sexfriend, it is essential to protect yourself. The goal is to avoid all types of sexually transmitted diseases. Or, all risks of unwanted pregnancy. It would be a shame to suffer this type of incident when the idea was initially to have a good time. And if your sex friend, or date, asks you to forget the condoms, then run away! Your refusal counts more than his wishes and having unprotected sex can be really dangerous.

Friendship and respect, the golden rule!

When you start a relationship with your sex friend, respect is the most important point. For good reason, you must be absolutely aware that consent is the basis of any sexual relationship. And who says sexfriend, says friend, as the name suggests. It is therefore necessary to choose your sex friend with kindness, and vice versa. This person must absolutely treat you with respect for this relationship, above all friendship, to work.. This is why it is necessary to clearly indicate your limits and to ensure that they are not exceeded.

No jealousy here…

In terms of sex or sexfriend, there is no jealousy that holds. For good reason, unlike a serious romantic relationship, your partner is supposed to be completely free to move. So there are no exclusivity rules. Unless you decide otherwise. But as a general rule, jealousy has no place in this type of relationship. After all, having a sex friend is basically focusing on sex.. And if this person blames you for dating, you have to ask yourself questions.

…And no feelings!

As with jealousy, romantic feelings do not necessarily have a place in this relationship. The basis of a sexfriend is to have sex to please each other without becoming attached or committed. And if you start to have romantic feelings for this person, then maybe you would like the relationship to evolve.. In this case, make sure your playmate feels the same way about you. In which case, you could suffer and therefore suffer.