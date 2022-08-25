5 tips to achieve happiness (and keep it) at work

Feeling happy at work is essential to being productive. And it is that recent data indicate that being happy in the workplace can increase productivity by 80% and reduce occupational accidents by up to 300%. According to the National Institute of Statistics, six out of ten workers claim to be happy in their job. That is why today Udemy, the learning and training platform of the online market, presents us Five keys to happiness at work.

Make use of personal strengths

Take advantage of those things you are good at and get good results (Photo: Unsplash)

Those people who have the opportunity to do what they like and carry it out in their work, obtain greater job satisfaction and performance. It is important to apply small changes that respond to or enhance one’s own strengths, but for this, it is first It is necessary to spend time discovering them and looking for ways to put them into practice.

Increase positive emotions

Experiences characterized by positive emotions, they make us smarter, healthier and also improve our interpersonal relationships. There are emotions such as joy, humor, optimism, hope and, of course, gratitude, which should always be present in the work environment. In addition, capturing these positive emotions on paper means that our brain can always detect positive factors against negative ones.

Practice effective care

The ability to focus is fundamental to our well-being and happiness. Of course, we will always have certain external and internal distractions that can make one unable to fully concentrate on the task at hand. Thus, you need to practice concentration.

Having a good relationship with your colleagues will help you achieve happiness at work (Photo: Unsplash)

Improve interpersonal relationships

The quality of our relationships it makes us happier and creates much healthier environments and situations. Behaviors such as being more grateful, actively listening to the other person, asking before judging, etc., help us to promote quality relationships in the work environment.

Set clear goals

To achieve happiness in the work environment, it is also essential to find the ‘why’ of what one does. That is to say, executing our work always with a purpose behind it. To do this, ask yourself “Why do I do what I do?” It can help us find that purpose that makes us happy.