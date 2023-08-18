5 Tips To Cope With The Symptoms Of Gastritis, Heartburn And Reflux welfare
According to the Ministry of Health, digestive disorders They are among the eleven main categories of diseases that affect the population. Therefore, it is essential to maintain a healthy diet and take care of your health, both physical and psychological, to prevent any type of stomach condition.
“The main symptoms are usually sharp pain in the upper abdomen, heartburn, persistent nausea and vomiting, heaviness during meals, accompanied by belching and flatulence.” Says Dr. Carlos Reyes Medina, Medical Director of CARNOT Laboratories, in the framework of the launch of Key-Cab.
These discomforts are usually persistent and, if not treated by a specialist doctor, poor quality of life, Dream and patient productivity. Therefore, the prevalence of these gastric acid-related diseases increases the risk of ulcers and gastric cancer.
How to deal with these situations?
In this sense, Dr. Reyes Medina shares some recommendations for taking care of the protective lining of the stomach. and prevention of gastritis, Heartburn and reflux:
- Maintain a balanced diet in sufficient time and quantity.
- Minimize the consumption of alcoholic beverages and tobacco.
- Avoid high-fat, spicy or hard-to-digest foods such as peppers, as they irritate the protective mucosa of the stomach.
- Maintain a routine of adequate physical activity to maintain adequate weight and avoid becoming overweight.
- In case of persistent symptoms, consult a specialist doctor. Timely diagnosis is the best ally in maintaining good health.
