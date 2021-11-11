5 tips to follow for 30 days: LOLnews

At the table but not only: here are some tips to fight high cholesterol and avoid dangerous diseases

Lower cholesterol it is one of the often complicated missions for those suffering from high cholesterol. Although in fact this is a type of fat present in our body and essential for the proper functioning of the organism, in some cases it is scary. The reason is that you associate it with different pathologies, since its excessive presence in the blood can bring concrete risks.

The Dangers of High Cholesterol

It’s not just nutrition that does damage: unfortunately there are also external or genetic factors that affect high cholesterol. If the latter reaches significant levels, the risk of heart disease increases. That is, it accumulates on the walls of the arteries, reducing blood flow and setting the stage for sudden illness such as heart attack or stroke.

Here’s how to lower cholesterol

As reported by the site Farmae.it, there are, however ways to lower cholesterol pretty fast too. These are precautions to be taken at the table, but not only, to see improvements already in 30 days.

First of all drink a lot of waterThere are studies that closely correlate high cholesterol and dehydration of the body. If, on the other hand, the body is well hydrated, cholesterol levels remain under control. This is why it is important not to forget to drink at least one and a half liters of water every day.

Stop smoking: this translates into an increase in blood levels of good cholesterol (HDL), which could translate into a reduction in cardio-vascular risk.

To lower cholesterol is also crucial do physical activity on a daily basis at medium-high intensity. Swimming, running or biking are particularly suitable, but the important thing is to move and make a little effort.

The tricks to use at the table

As for food advice, however, the site Latuadietapersonalizzata.it gives some tips to take into consideration.

Saturated fats are bitter enemies for our health: better then stay away from fried, baked goods. Instead, it is advisable to welcome healthier fats, such as those from avocado, olive oil and nuts.

It would be good too eat blue fish 4 times a week. This is because it is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, ideal for lowering cholesterol. Green light then for wild salmon, tuna and sardines.

