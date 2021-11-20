5 tips to get it like this with minimal effort

Porcelain skin: 5 incredible tricks for the whole year, to have it smooth, compact and bright without too much effort. With commitment and perseverance, you will have visible results in a short time and you will feel more beautiful and confident.

To each woman her skin. With some Mother Nature has been more generous, giving a smooth skin without imperfections. Others, less fortunate, fight with more than a few imperfections such as pimples, blackheads, discoloration, localized redness (including acne), wrinkles and so on.

At certain times of the year, the skin is exposed to greater risks. In summer, prolonged exposure to the sun can do serious damage, especially if adequate protection is not used. Wrinkles can get worse, as can acne. Attention must also be paid to moles, protecting them adequately.

In short, being cautious is never enough even during the cold season. Both in autumn and in winter, the skin needs extra pampering. This is because rain, wind and humidity weaken the skin’s natural protective barrier. Use a good moisturizer, which nourishes the skin more deeply.

We all know that good results are built over time. This principle also applies to the skin. This is why it is important to consistently carry out a correct skincare routine, with specific products for day and evening, and to follow some good habits all year round.

Porcelain leather: 5 top tips to get it like this in a short time

Your well-being also passes through the skin. Always take care of it, with all the love you have. A relaxed and luminous face is the best business card of female sensuality. Do everything to improve the texture of the skin, to have a perfect, almost porcelain complexion.

Healthy nutrition and a correct lifestyle also play a key role. But that’s not enough: there are other good practices to follow, in order to have satisfactory and lasting results. Here is what you must or must not do to preserve the skin.

Protect your skin from the sun – Always and not only in summer! You need to know that even when the sky is cloudy, ultraviolet rays still filter through. If you want to have porcelain skin, protect your face from UV rays, as they can cause dark spots. The extra tip: at the sea use a broad spectrum protection. At all other times of the year, on the other hand, choose a multi-active day cream, which protects the skin from the sun’s rays, also counteracting the effects of photo-aging, discoloration and the first wrinkles; Don’t neglect cleansing – Always keep your face clean, using the right products based on your skin type, normal, dry, oily or combination. An ancient grandmother’s remedy suggests cleansing your face with baking soda. Dissolve a little in the water and massage it into the skin. Then, rinse with plenty of water. With this trick you will be able to deeply clean the pores; Change your pillow cases often – Preferring those in 100% natural fabrics. At night, we move repeatedly, rubbing our face on the pillow. The latter risks becoming irritated in contact with synthetic fabrics. Follow this advice and you will not have the so-called ‘sleep pimples’; Apply the mask – At least once a week. There are many on the market, but you always choose the one that suits your needs. Let’s take an example: if you have oily to combination skin, then go for an astringent mask with a purifying action. It will help you balance your sebum production. Here are five simple recipes for 100% natural DIY masks; Drink white tea – To have a porcelain skin, you should drink between 1.5 and 2 liters of water. But that’s not all: drinks and infusions also play a key role. You may not know that white tea is rich in antioxidants, which help delay physiological aging of the skin. You can add it to any other type of tea without compromising its flavor. Try integrating it into your daily routine.

With these precautions you will be able to improve the appearance of your skin. Small and simple rules to have a smooth complexion like a peach, selfie-proof.

What are you waiting for then? Start correcting some bad habits right away. Know that make-up looks better on a healthier face too.