5 tips to improve in Mario Kart Tour and not die trying

These 5 tricks to improve in Mario Kart Tour will help you win more races and get maxistars.

What happens when Apple and Nintendo team up? The launch of one of the best iOS games: Mario Kart Tour. This fun racing game has all the features of the title that can be played on the Nintendo Switch, but you need to follow a few tips to fully master the track.

The circuits that make up Mario Kart Tour requires some advanced techniques to master., especially if you play online against other highly skilled drivers. These 5 tricks that Apple offers for Mario Kart Tour will help you to be a professional.

5 Tips Apple Gives You To Master Mario Kart Tour

Do you take the boosters? Do you know the drift technique? These small actions are what allow a Mario Kart Tour player to dominate the tracks that the fun game shows us. Surely these 5 tips will be useful to everyone.

Choosing the best form of control

Mario Kart Tour has 2 forms of control depending on the skill of the players. Smart driving and auto items is the best way to play if you don’t have much time with the title or little experience in the Nintendo kart title.

Conversely, expert players can opt for manual drift and control the movement in its entirety, which will allow them to carry out new strategies to win. Also, experienced players can activate landscape mode to gain more visibility.

Activate all power-ups

This is a classic, especially if you already have time playing Mario Kart on the different Nintendo consoles. Item boxes will appear on the trackand taking them at the right time will give you a special boost to be able to gain a little advantage or recover an already lost race.

Players can get Bullet Bill and go from last to first place in just a few seconds or activate the triple mushroom to to be able to take advantage in that last stretch before the goal.

It’s time to drift

Drifting is one of the best options players have to gain more speed and access a better combo multiplier. At the moment of taking a curve, slide your finger at the moment of the turn so that your wheels begin to smoke. When this happens, release your finger to give your car more boost.

You can release your finger when the smoke from the car changes from blue to orange (or pink) to get more momentum.

Always increase your combos

One of the best tips for Mario Kart Tour is by accumulating bonus points. Drivers can increase it by hovering with your vehicle, taking coins, destroying objects.

If you perform these actions together, in addition to correct drifts, you will have much bigger combos to get more maxistars and get new gifts.

Customize your vehicle!

Users have a favorite character, such as Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, etc., but you need to do extra setup to be able to dominate the track. In addition to your character, you can choose hang gliders, karts and other aesthetics.

Although it does not represent a very big change, the correct customization of your kart can give you a couple of seconds to improve track times and win more races.

Mario Kart Tour is one of the best free games for iPhone and iPad, which, in addition to being fun, can give you truly competitive games. If you master these 5 tips, you will be one of the best drivers in the game.

