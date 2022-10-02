5 tips to lead a healthier life (without going on a diet)

Crash diets and weight loss plans are no longer in fashion. Now what matters is feeling good, strong and healthy. Or so they tell us. But as little as we like them, there are some tips to keep in mind. It is simply about know what we eat and when we eat it. Worry a little about the raw material and know how to distribute our meals. And once you internalize it, you will see that it is not difficult at all.

Sweetening is not prohibited

Sugar is addictive and it is the first step to start. But lowering your consumption does not mean eliminating it completely. There are natural substitutes that are the perfect complement to the first coffee in the morning, like the stevia. It sweetens a lot, but it does not create the spikes in blood glucose that lead you to need more in a few hours.

Other equally healthy options can be, always without abusing, maple syrup, cinnamon or honey. But discard any chemical substitute for sugar, such as saccharin or aspartame, because if what we want to achieve are healthy habits, these do not help at all.

If, in addition, you are one of those who practice a lot of sports and have a worrying addiction to sugar, you should know what glutamine. This is a good amino acid that tricks your body into thinking it’s getting sugar and can help you fight it. It is found in some vitamins and dietary supplements.

Start choosing the best cheese

This does not mean that the others are not good and rich, but rather that you have to learn to know which are the least harmful to your health: those made from sheep’s milk, such as feta cheese or Manchego, goat cheeses or the exquisite buffalo mozzarella. The important thing is to know what animal they come from, because the healthier that animal is, the healthier the cheese it produces. Sticking to organic options is the best way to meet them.

Say yes to eating the egg yolk

We are used to hearing that the richest part of the egg is the worst of all, too much cholesterol in the blood. But what people don’t know is that cholesterol, in the end, is a sum of sugar and carbohydrates. And the yolk is not the only food that combines them, there are many other worse.

Also, when you eat fragmented foods, the body begins to look for what it lacks and sticks with foods that are even less healthy. Egg yolks contain many of the nutrients that help cells, especially brain cells, to function properly. Why, instead of eliminating them, we do not control the number of them?

eat small fish

And it is that the fish, the larger and more adult it is, the more mercury content it has. It is true that all the fish in the sea ingest it, since they all feed on plankton. But it is also well known that the big ones eat the little ones, so the amount of mercury that tuna has, for example, is much higher than that of other species, such as salmon or sole.

Mercury is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s. So it is much better to abuse the intake of anchovies, sardines or smaller fish and let the big ones not stay with the leading role in our diet. Because, as in everything, success lies in knowing how to combine without abusing.

modify your breakfast

Yes, a small gesture with which you will earn many points. To start the day, it is best to get away from that mania of eating fruit and cereals without more. Your first need is not gluten and sugar, or at least not in industrial quantities.

It is best to know what those ‘good fats’ are that you hear about and include them at this time: avocados, scrambled or boiled eggs and olive oil are the best options to accompany coffee. Combine them with some cereals and proteins, leaving the fruit for mid-morning.

