5 tourists are trapped about 60 meters underground in the caverns of the Grand Canyon of Arizona

Visitors walk down a trail during a guided tour on June 14, 2016 at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Five people have been trapped below the surface at the tourist attraction since Sunday, authorities say. (Credit: Mark Henle/USA TODAY/Image/File)

(CNN) — Five people have been trapped about 200 feet underground in Grand Canyon caverns since Sunday in Peach Springs, Arizona, authorities said.

The group was stranded at the tourist site after an elevator malfunctioned, according to Jon Paxton, a spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

“Yesterday five people were coming out of the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it to be an electrical problem, they brought in a generator. It is not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical issue,” Paxton told CNN.

Officials don’t know how long it will take to fix the elevator, and the group is staying in a motel suite located at the bottom of the tourist attraction, which is about 100 km northeast of Kingman, Paxton said.

“The cavern put people up in a motel, and there is a small restaurant at the bottom, and the motel is working to make people as comfortable as possible while they are there,” he added.

There are approximately 21 flights of stairs leading to the bottom with platforms and ladders, Paxton said. However, some of the trapped people do not have the physical ability to climb the stairs.

“We have a search and rescue team on standby, as well as a lifting device to get people out if repairs take longer than expected or if people don’t feel comfortable staying there,” Paxton said.

CNN has contacted The Grand Canyon Caverns for additional details.

The Grand Canyon Caverns is a tourist attraction that allows visitors to tour the interior of an ancient underground cave, dine and stay in a motel, according to its website.