5 traders you should follow on Twitter to learn about bitcoin in Spanish

Both for those who are taking their first steps in bitcoin (BTC) trading and cannot find material in Spanish, as well as for those who have already started but want to learn more, the advice of an experienced trader can serve as a guide when it comes to trading. of making decisions. Specifically at a time when bitcoin has been in a prolonged correction, it is very useful for the investor to weigh the opinions of renowned bitcoin traders in Spanish, and contrast these points of view with the knowledge already acquired and their forecasts.

Both on Twitter and YouTube, among other social networks, numerous traders share trading tips on bitcoin, ether and other popular cryptocurrencies with their followers in Spanish. As well They comment on current issues that could have an impact on the market. Since last February 24, for example, the issue of the war in Europe, and its impact on the price of bitcoin, has been the subject of comments by these bitcoin traders in Spanish.

We offer below a selection of Spanish traders active on Twitter that can help you better understand and learn more about the psychology of the bitcoiner market. Likewise, many of them also have YouTube channels and other online platforms where content is shared that will allow interested users to learn more about bitcoin in Spanish.

Juan Rodriguez: @juanbiter

This Colombian bitcoiner, one of the most followed bitcoin traders in Spanish, has close to 100,000 followers on your account on Twitter and 210,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel. Rodríguez combines his tweets explaining bitcoin metrics with advice on investing in said cryptocurrency. For example, periodically reports the accumulated profits in a monthly investment plan of 50 dollars in bitcoin, since August 2020.

Similarly, there are educational messages about bitcoin that are broadcast periodically on the @juanbiter account. For example, when he highlights two groups of bitcoin users that stand out from the rest: investors and bitcoiners. They “understand bitcoin’s qualities of better money and appreciate the separation between money and state that it allows.”

Jaime Merino: @TradingLatino

This Salvadoran bitcoin trader tells on his blog how he started working in information technology in 2005. In 2014 he turned his career around when he discovered bitcoin. He studied trading applied to cryptocurrencies for two years and then began teaching online classes on these assets..

He frequently comments on notable bitcoin price movements on his twitter account, which has 113,000 followers. Likewise, it addresses the technical details of the market on its YouTube channel.

Eduardo Gavotti: @eduardogavotti

Eduardo Gavotti is a trader and Managing Partner of Gavotti SGP, a wealth management company that advises individuals and families on investment strategies. On the other hand, Gavotti is responsible for the podcast Trading en Serio, together with Alberto Cárdenas. There he approaches the world of financial markets from the perspective of the professional trader.

On your account from Twitter, Gavotti, similarly to other traders, talks about bitcoin and other markets, as well as current topics such as inflation and the policies adopted by central banks. He also comments on news that could have a potential impact on the price of bitcoin. Gavotti has 5,500 followers on Twitter.

David Battaglia: @dbattagliaytube

David Battaglia is a professional bitcoin trader and youtuber. He expresses in your account of Twitter, with 77 thousand followers, a determined support for Bitcoin, especially in the face of the current financial crisis. In a recent tweet, he notes: “Never in the history of the world have fiat currencies and inflation been brought under control in times of war. It is impossible”.

Battaglia shows his position bitcoiner through the use of terms of the community (such as halving, holding, among others). His approach to the economy is usually attached to the optics of cryptocurrencies. His YouTube channel is widely followed by Spanish-speaking traders, investors, and Bitcoin enthusiasts.

Alberto Cardenas: @acardenasfx

Financial analyst and investment advisor in stock markets and bitcoin, Cárdenas directs the Center for Financial Investment Studies (@CEIFpro). tackles in your bill from twitter topics related to trading, along with opinions and comments on the current economic and political reality. This bitcoin trader in Spanish has 26 thousand followers on Twitter.

As early as May 2021, he warned that major risk stocks would begin to decline as a bubble was forming due to “the largest credit creation and stimulus in financial history.” Said bubble occurred with the printing of money in 2020. Cárdenas shows in his tweets a critical stance towards the economic and monetary policy of the United States. He also stresses that geopolitical circumstances are not the cause of the financial crisis, but rather a catalyst that speeds up a process that was already underway.