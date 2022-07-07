5 trends in jewelry and accessories that will give a different touch to your festival looks

Sun, heat, swimming pool, vacations and beach these are the pillars that define summer. However, for many this season is inconceivable without the festivals. Whether for the music or for its atmosphere, they are events that you cannot miss.

Among the most important, Coachella stands out, where we see our favorite ‘influencers’, actresses, models and singers having a great time at the iconic Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. However, here we can also enjoy great festivals, such as the Primavera Sound, Mad Cool or Sónar, among others.

In addition to music, fashion is key in these massive events, coming to have its own aesthetic. The style ‘boho-chic’ was the king during the 2010s, but now the y2k trend it has come to coexist with him.





We have already analyzed more than enough the looks of our favorite ‘influencers’ to inspire us, but we cannot forget something essential: the jewels. These accessories are capable of elevating our wardrobe and going from ‘meh’ to ‘wow’. For this reason, we have selected 5 trendy jewels so that you too shine.

1. Body Chain

chain body harness @vanessahudgens/BERSHKA

The tops are an essential garment for any festival and what better than a chain harness to give that different and sexy touch to the look. Vanessa Hudgens showed us how to wear it and Bershka gives us an ideal design for 12.99 euros.

2. Colorful necklace

Anita Matamoros and a colorful necklace @anitamg/SINGULARU

Colored beaded necklaces are one of the big summer trends and Anita Matamoros he knows. This eye-catching accessory can be one of the perfect accessories for festival looks if you don’t want anything ornate and the model Altea Dots Colors of Sigularu it is perfect. We can find it reduced on the firm’s website at 29.96 euros.

3. Maxi earrings

Bella Poarch with maxi earrings at Coachella @bellapoarch/JOYS

The ‘Y2K’ style has fully entered the festival aesthetic and large accessories in bright colors are a must. If you like earrings, these fuchsia maxi by Bella Poarch they will not be able to miss in your jewelry box. We have found some that follow the same line of Joy’s and they are sold in Primor for only 3.99 euros.

4. Resin rings

Chloe Cherry, actress of ‘Euphoria’, with resin rings at Coachella @perfect_angelgirl/SHEIN

For a few seasons now, we have seen how resin rings made their way into the collections of our favorite stores until we completely fell in love with them. Of course, for festivals they are an ideal accessory, as it shows us Chloé Cherryactress of euphoria and we can find a pack of 5 perfect for 2.50 euros in Shein.

5. Hair ties

Susana Bicho with beads in her hair @susana_bicho90/SHEIN

The hair can also be filled with fantasy and the festival spirit with beads or earrings that we attach to mini braids. Maria Pombo and Susana Bug They are true fans of this style and we can find them, also in Shein, for 75 cents.





With these accessories we will be ready to give it our all at any festival, with jewels that are up to the task to show off a top 10 look.

