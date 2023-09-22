5 trendy white sneakers for fall

Sponsored Content. Us Weekly receives compensation for the purchase made in conjunction with this article when you click on a link and purchase something below.

White sneakers are all the rage right now. They’re the perfect subtle pop to balance out a monochromatic look while posing for your Pilates selfie! Their versatility is key, as you can style them with slacks and a blazer to dress up for a trip to the office. It’s a fashion fact: White sneakers have actually become the it-girl shoe of choice, and many celebs and influencers have recently joined the trend. Fans list includes Emily Ratajkowski, meghan markle And hailey bieber – Talk about good company!

If you’re looking to add a new pair of sneakers to your rotation, white kicks are a must. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the best white sneakers at Zappos — get ready to serve up major street-style vibes.

on cloud 5 terry sneakers

Zendaya And Gisele Bundchen The two were seen in comfortable kicks from this buzzy brand! The ultra-comfortable Cloud 5 has a five-star rating from Terry, and buyers can’t get enough of it. “I love these shoes,” one reviewer wrote. “They’re so light! And I can wear them the first day and not get any blister packs from the new shoes!

Get the On Cloud 5 Terry Sneakers for just $159 at Zappos!

vega v10 sneakers

Emrata and Meghan Markle are all about vaginas. The V-10 style is on sale now, so grab a pair while you can!

Get the Veja V10 at Zappos for just $180 (originally $195)!

asics gel dedicated 7 sneakers

Celebrity and dad’s shoes go hand in hand. Sample kaia gerber and impressive addison rae Have done kick style from Asics before.

Get the Asics Gel Dedicate 7 for just $72 (originally $80) at Zappos!

new balance w857v3 sneakers

The style options for the New Balance W857v3 sneakers are endless. One shopper raved about how comfortable the W857v3 sneakers are. “Good support. Fits to size and width. The platform performs well for tennis. In terms of A-list, Hailey Bieber, laura harrier And EmRata has given New Balance its seal of approval.

Get the New Balance W857v3 Sneakers for just $139 at Zappos!

Keds Champion Leather Lace Up

When you think of canvas sneakers, Keds immediately come to mind. The 107-year-old brand has delighted celebrities and shoppers alike for over a century. One reviewer said, “As everyone said, this is the perfect little running shoe.”

Get the Keds Champion Leather Lace Ups for just $64 at Zappos!

