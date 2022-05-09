5 tricks from Google itself perfect for planning your vacation

Share

Planning your vacation can be much easier if you use these tricks from Google for its Travel and Flights services.

Summer is right around the corner, so that means it’s the right time to plan your vacation, in case you have in mind to go somewhere, of course. Google wants to lend you a hand to prepare these very special holidays, already so close to the long-awaited normality, so for this it gives you 5 very useful tricks that will make things easier for you.

Specific, These 5 tricks work for Google Travel, the company’s service that helps you plan your trips. We have already used these “tips” published on his blog, so we can tell you that they are useful for search flights at the best priceto book hotels in the right place for you and for find other points of interest that you may not have known.

Have Google notify you when prices drop

Google Flights is the tool developed by the company with which you can search for flights. You can select destination, date, number of passengers, see which companies are cheaper and access a large number of filters for accurately find the best flight for you.

Until now, Flights could notify you via email when prices dropped on the date you selected. This function is still active, but now also Google can nnotify you when flight prices drop on any date.

If you don’t mind traveling at any time of the year, you can activate this useful price tracking. These are the steps to follow:

Go to Google Flights. Enter the necessary data for your search and click on the “Search” button. On the new page, check the box “Any date” that appears below the filters. By doing so, you’ll see a notice confirming that you’ll be notified via email when prices for that route are low.

Explore other destinations recommended by Google

The “Explore” tab within Google Travel can also be of great help in planning your trip. If you are not sure which destination to visit, you can let Google advise you places of interest near your departure point. Just enter your destination location and touch the pink circle that will appear in it, called “search nearby”.

Doing so will display various destinations on the map that you can arrive by car in just a few hours. If you leave the computer mouse over any window, the kilometers you have to travel to get to that place will also appear. If you click on that destination, you will see its attractions and hotels where you can stay.

Use the new map filters to find the best hotel

The Google Travel hotel search engine has new filters that will help you find the best accommodation for you. There are four filters in particular: public transport, areas with restaurants, places of interest and areas with shops. Within the “Hotels” section, you only have to enter the place, the date and the number of people for the reservation.

Then, in the upper left part of the map, you will find a small vertical window where the four filters we are talking about are located. You just have to tap on the one you want to apply so that activate and show the results on the map. For example, if you want to see the areas with restaurants on the map, touch the button and will be colored orange.

If you reduce the map with the button above these filters, other good options to book the hotel will appear on the left. For example, the function “Where to stay”, which shows you a comparison of the neighborhoods from your destination city.

Discover points of interest close to an exact place

On this map within the “Hotels” tab you can also check the points of interest that are close to a specific area. Enter the address in the search engine and activate the tab that appears at the bottom of the map, next to the icon of a person walking. This function shows you the nearby places on foot that you can reach in 15 or 30 minutes at the mostyou can select the time limit yourself.

If you click on the icon, a menu of options is displayed in which you can also select “By car”, so that it indicates on the map those places that you can reach by car in the selected time. As you can see in the following pictures, the area is outlined with a blue circle.

For example, this tool is useful when you are going to a concert in another city and you want to find a nearby hotel. Enter the name of the venue where the concert is taking place and configure what you want to find places that are a maximum of 15 minutes walking. This way, nearby hotels will appear on the map and you will be able to comfortably get to the concert without having to use public transport.

Save your favorite hotels to find them easily

Another of the tricks that Google gives us to make it easier for us to plan our trip is saving our favorite hotels. When you find a hotel that interests you on Google Maps or Google Travel, click on it and touch the “Save” button to be added to the items saved within your travel plans.

Within the “Hotels” menu, you can quickly access these saved items through the drop-down menu on the right from the screen. Leave the mouse on it and a tab will be displayed in which you will find your favorite hotels and also others that you have recently seen.

As we can see, Google has services of very useful when planning our vacations. From a complete flight search engine to maps with all the information on points of interest, without a doubt Google Travel is a platform that we must use if we want a trip of 10.

