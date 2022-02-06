5 tricks to avoid blockchain scams

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice.

The promise of cryptocurrency and blockchain projects offers incredible opportunities to get involved in big ventures right from the start. Anyone can become an investor and see the enormous earnings of some tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and projects related to the metaverse, but unfortunately when there is a lot of money there are often scams and thieves that leverage the enthusiasm of the community. Today, we’re going to take a look at some ways to avoid getting scammed.

The cryptocurrency community on Twitter can prove to be a valuable tool in terms of information gathering, but it can also be a minefield of misleading statements and investor opinions; Thousands of crypto projects call Twitter their home, but in fact only a small percentage of them are successful in the long term.

There are several major projects with solid foundations, great teams, and robust investor support. For each of these, however, there are ten others who are just trying to make money fast and leave their lenders with an inch of their nose.

The Ruby Play Network (RPN) team has conducted numerous ‘ask me anything’ sessions with large communities such as Future Lounge and Crypto Hunters; one of the points we often talk about is the work done with the New Zealand government and financial regulators to make sure our RUBY token complies with all applicable laws and regulations. It can be quite exhausting to be able to comply with new and changing laws, but it is worth it for any project that intends to be legitimate.

To this end, through in-depth research conducted by blockchain traders and developers, Ruby Play Network has gathered some reasonable information on what to avoid. So here are RPN’s tips on how to prevent scams, with 5 easy-to-remember tips.

Tip 1: Do your research

When first entering the cryptocurrency industry it is good to gather some information from reputable sources, including the press or even legitimate influencers, such as CoinDesk, Cointelegraph or Lark Davis respectively.

A source of information or a tip for a cryptocurrency project is only as credible as the person or entity behind it – just because you’ve heard of a “big project” from a friend doesn’t mean it’s actually good. Check both the team and the project, check out the community, do your research, and finally make a studied investment that is based on the utility of the project.

Tip 2: Review the team

Good teams make good projects – this is not science fiction or a synonym for the cryptocurrency industry. The identity of the team supporting a cryptocurrency project can provide information about its credibility or even the likelihood of it being a ‘rug pull’; it can be assumed that a team of identified individuals is a safer bet than an anonymous alias with a photo of Daffy Duck as a profile photo.

I’m not saying that mere anonymity is a bad thing, but as a potential investor you should evaluate team members, anonymous or otherwise, and see if they have an online presence or some element that shows they are hiding their identity for bad reasons – they are active. in their communities? Is their alias at least reliable within the scene? Whether it’s because of their daily work, not wanting to be followed or because they like it, people have their own reasons for wanting to remain anonymous, even going so far as to stay out of the radar of regulatory authorities and demands for regulation of unregistered securities. There are a multitude of reasons why teams are anonymous.

It can be said with reasonable certainty that a team subject to ‘doxxing’ will have your best interests at heart than a team that is not identified. That said, there are a myriad of successful projects run by anonymous developers – ever heard of Bitcoin?

Tip 3: Examine Tokenomics

Now that we are starting to delve into rough terrain, we may find hidden dangers ready to manifest. A good project will have put a lot of time and effort into its token plan – what’s the distribution? Is there a catchment area and uses for the token? What are the main use cases and cycles of the token? If the team hasn’t worked on this and released the data, that’s a wake-up call for the project.

Another important thing to consider is the token lockup period for the founders and the team. A good project will have a limited percentage of tokens available for sale by the team at the time of listing (IDO): this will prevent them from pumping and dumping the token upside after the initial offer. You’ll want to see a limited pool at launch, with no major barriers to unlocking and a consistent incentive program. These elements help ensure that the team is committed to the project over the long term.

Tip 4: Technical scams

The first thing should be obvious: never give someone your password or seed phrase.

This is also nothing new, however it is disconcerting to see the amount of users within the cryptocurrency community who are naive towards people’s alleged “good nature” when they offer to help with a transaction or exchange. Through a well-known dynamic, scammers hide within community groups and wait for some users to have technical problems; then with a fake profile they send a message to the user to offer “support”, when in reality they are simply trying to steal the funds under the cloak of a good deed.

One popular scam to watch out for is phishing airdrop. The scammers find a list of valid wallets and send them “free coins”: when the victim tries to exchange the coins, they receive an error message which sends them to an information site; on that site the scammers try to connect to the user’s wallet and drain it. Coinbase offers a more detailed article on this.

But there are many other scams out there, most of which revolve around giving the scammer access to your computer or account. Don’t trust links sent by people you don’t know, and don’t send a few coins in exchange for a big airdrop – it’s best to assume you can’t trust people you don’t know. The internet can be a dangerous place.

This is just a small example of the ways bad guys try to get your money. Conventional wisdom tells us that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably isn’t; always do your research before relying on a project you don’t know.

Tip 5: Trust your instincts

If you have been trading cryptocurrencies for a few months, you will most likely have suffered an episode of ‘dusting’: dusting is the action consisting in sending a token to a user’s wallet, without the user knowing or noticing the transaction; the user therefore begins to calculate the value of that dream jet ski that he could go and buy with the “free airdrop” and, consequently, goes to collect the token. But this is where the fatal error occurs: inside the smart contract of the “dusted” token (literally, “dusted”) there is in fact a function that gives the scammer the possibility to access the wallet of the victim via a hook, with which it will have access to any other token that is inside the wallet (be it MetaMask, Trust or any other wallet) and will immediately drain these funds.

If you’ve invested in a project, bought an NFT, or signed up on a site for an airdrop, you might expect to get something out of that project – many large projects give something back to their communities to reward their support. But if some unknown project wants to give you something for free, be skeptical: if you have not consented to receive the tokens that are in your wallet, it is very likely that they are trying to launch a dusting attack on you.

Now you know…

What we have just seen is just an introduction to the various types of scams that have been created or migrated into the cryptocurrency industry; with the amount of money at stake, new and more elaborate scams are sure to emerge. However, there are some things you can do to reduce the risk: Don’t keep all your cryptocurrency assets in one wallet; use a hot wallet with fewer content susceptible to online interactions; try to read up on the latest scams regularly; trust your instincts – if something doesn’t seem to work, it probably is; and of course do your research. These tips won’t be the solution to all problems, but they can help you avoid becoming the star of the next scam.

