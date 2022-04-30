Burning calories, losing bacon, losing weight and getting fit for the summer is the goal of many. You can lose weight and get to the swimsuit fitting in time, even just by walking. There are a few tricks you can take on a daily walk to burn more calories.

To lose weight and get to the costume test in time, you need to adopt a balanced diet and exercise. Many think that in order to move you must necessarily go to the gym, or run. A walk is the most natural physical activity that we all do every day. Walking, especially in good weather, not only has benefits for the body, but also for the mind. A long walk helps to distract us, to release tension and stress, perhaps to reflect. And who knows, during a walk he doesn’t add that solution we are looking for so much.

5 Tricks To Lose Weight And Reduce Waist Faster By Burning More Calories When Going For A Walk

Those who do not want to run can walk at least three times a week and can do it after work. With longer days, if you want, you can do it even after dinner. According to the guidelines for healthy eating of the Presidency of the Council, a normal walk burns up to 3 calories per minute. Walking faster can burn up to 4 calories per minute. Some tricks can make walking more effective for shedding unwanted pounds faster.

The routes with many gradients help burn more calories and also promote cardiovascular activity. So if you can choose a path to walk it is better to opt for one with many ups and downs. If we find stairways along the way, let’s use them several times during the walk. Taking the stairs is another way to burn more calories.

Engaging the arms will consume more energy. Experts recommend keeping the elbow bent at 90 ° and swinging the arms at the time of the walk. Moving your arms to the rhythm of walking will help burn more fat. This simple move alone would burn 15% more calories. Many to encourage this movement also use tools that look a lot like ski poles.

The importance of posture

Walking by squeezing your abs is another trick to burning more calories. The contraction technique combined with breathing was used by a famous Japanese actor to lose weight. In 6 weeks the actor claims to have lost 13 kg and 6 cm of waist, breathing with a certain technique and contracting the abdominals.

Experts advise to take great care of the position of the body while walking. Correct posture will not only avoid any physical trauma but will help burn calories faster. Having a correct posture means not having a hunched back and shoulders. One trick to keeping your back straight is to keep your chin up and gaze towards the horizon as you walk and spread your shoulders.

Finally, to make walking more effective and reduce the waistline faster, it is also necessary to take care of the rhythm. Better to alternate a brisk walk of 30/40 seconds every 2 minutes of calm pace. Those who feel like it could even take a little jog. To the 5 tricks to lose weight while walking we also add the suggestion to listen to your favorite music on headphones. This simple trick will help to make walking more enjoyable, to feel less effort and therefore to increase performance.

