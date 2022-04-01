5 tricks to reduce lag in your video games

It is not a solution applicable to all video games, since some automatically connect us to the servers that it deems most appropriate, but many other titles do allow us to choose at least the region of the servers to connect to.

Forget shooting into the air because the rival was no longer there, we are going to give you a series of basic tips so that lag is not an excuse that you can use to explain why you lost.

When the lag appears in online video games we will have a lower chance of victory because there is a delay in your character carrying out your commands since you have carried out the necessary action for it, since the information sent to the server and the processing of the response has taken longer than necessary.

Choosing a server in Europe and, if possible, one in Spain if there is one, is a fairly effective way to reduce latency in the game and win as a game. We can both look for server location filters or look at some clues in the name of the server (EU, ES) to always try to play with other gamers in our area or nearby.

Close applications that consume bandwidth

The connection that reaches your house has an available bandwidth and online video games usually consume a moderate amount. If you make sure to close all programs that consume bandwidth (downloading torrents, playing videos, watching streaming, etc.) you will have less latency by having fewer obstacles by taking away megabytes in the connection.

The same applies to other people connected to the network. If we have guests who have joined the WiFi or live with many people and each of them is playing music, watching Netflix or playing their own network games, we will be boycotting each other. Try playing games when others aren’t using the network, or politely invite them to go out for a drink and clear your router for you.

Connect your PC or game console via Ethernet

Despite its convenience, WiFi adds considerable lag in online modes. Both Wi-Fi standards and routers have advanced to overcome this problem, but it will always be a better option to connect your gaming device directly by cable.

If your network allows it, connect an Ethernet cable from the device’s Ethernet port to an open LAN port on the router. On consoles like Xbox, the wired connection will connect automatically, while on PlayStation consoles you will have to select wired connection manually or you will remain connected to WiFi as long as it works.

Configure QoS

QoS (Quality of Service) is a feature of routers and switches that will allow us to prioritize certain data traffic. What QoS allows us is to prioritize certain packets so that they are managed before others in the queue. In essence, it is capable of prioritize certain traffic over others to guarantee that certain connections will always work without problems, with a priority above the others.

The QoS functionality is widely used in gaming routers to give priority to game packets, and in this way, have the lowest possible latency and the lowest possible jitter (latency variation), with the aim that the game has the best possible user experience.

Buy a gaming router

If you play a lot of online games, perhaps your best alternative is to purchase a router specifically prepared for this purpose. Specialized routers not only have gaming-focused QoS, but can feature features like GPN (Gamers Private Network), which allows you to create a virtual private network similar to a VPN that makes any player connecting to the network have lower latency than other users by connecting using the shortest path between our LAN and the game server . In addition to reducing lag, it will also serve to lower ping.

Generally, the most important benefits of a gaming router are: