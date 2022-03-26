5 unforgettable moments in the history of the Oscars

The fall of Jennifer Lawrence, the moving tribute to Chaplin, the disastrous Disney dance, the selfie of Ellen DeGeneres, the tears of Halle Berry, the scream of Penlope Cruz, the push-ups on stage by Jack Palance, Frances McDormand’s empowering speech…

The Oscar gala is a classic event that always leaves moments to remember. As this year’s edition arrives, which for the first time will be presented by three comedians (Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes), we review some of the funniest stories that have left the history of the Oscars.

Jennifer Lawrence falls down the stairs

In 2013, Jennifer Lawrende received her first Oscar for Best Actress for The Good Side of Things… and stumbled badly on stage to pick it up from French actor Jean Dujardin. She immediately recovered and her first words were to joke with the guests, who applaud standing up: “You have stood up because I fell, but thanks anyway”. At the Screen Actors Guild Best Actress award ceremony, she had already lost part of her dress while going upstairs…

The selfie with the most famous in history

One of the most viral moments in the history of the Oscars was without a doubt the selfie that Ellen De Generes uploaded with Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Kevin Spacey, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum and Jared Leto, during the 2014 ceremony that she herself presented.

Jack Palance started doing push-ups live

Jack Palance, a former boxer who became famous for his villainous roles in the 1950s and 1960s, won best supporting actor for city ​​cowboysin 1992. At the ceremony he asked for more roles for older actors, and to show that he was in good shape, neither short nor lazy he threw himself on the ground and began to do push-ups.

Penlope Cruz’s cry: Pedro!

If in 1999 Sophia Loren yelled “Roberto!” When awarding the Oscar to Roberto Benigni, in 2000, it was Penlope Cruz’s turn. Accompanied on stage by Antonio Banderas, she shouted “Pedrooo!” when she opened the envelope for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, for All About My Mother. “Do you know a more beautiful couple? At least a Spanish couple…” Almodvar said excitedly about Penlope and Antonio.

Hattie McDaniel, first black woman to win an Oscar

the endearing mummy and her unmistakable voice calling “Miss Scarlata” (playing Vivien Leigh) in Gone with the wind It is great history of cinema. Actress Hattie McDaniel became the first black woman to win an Oscar in 1940. At the same time, the ceremony was humiliating for her, since the law of racial segregation in the United States (in force until 1965) forced him to sit with his companion at a separate table at the end of the room.

It may interest you