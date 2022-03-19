5 unmissable premieres to watch this weekend on Netflix

As each weekend, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new series and movies of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

Below we review the Featured Premieres from Netflix you can’t miss this weekend:

black crab

2022 Swedish action movie out now on Netflix. “To end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter, a soldier undertakes a desperate mission: transport a top-secret cargo across a frozen sea,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Adam Berg and stars Noomi Rapace, Jakob Oftebro, Erik Enge, Dar Salim, Ardalan Esmaili, Aliette Opheim and David Dencik. It has a duration of 114 minutes.

fruits of the wind

2022 movie that is already available on Netflix. “A man breaks into a billionaire’s empty vacation home, but everything goes awry when the arrogant tycoon and his wife arrive on a last-minute plan,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Charlie McDowell and stars Jason Segel, Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons and Omar Leyva. It has a duration of 92 minutes.

Top Boy – Season 2

The second season of this English series arrived this Friday at Netflix. “Two hardened drug dealers return to the troubled streets of London with a thirst for power and money, but they find themselves threatened by a ruthless young con man,” reads the synopsis for the series.

The series stars Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Micheal Ward, Shone Romulus, Simbiatu Ajikawo, Lisa Dwan, David Omoregie, Jasmine Jobson, Hope Ikpoku Jr., Araloyin Oshunremi, and Keiyon Cook.

the light of the night

Taiwanese series that has 3 seasons that are available in Netflix. “In the red light district of 1980s Taipei, the women of a popular Japanese nightspot grapple with jealousy, disappointment, friendship and love,” reads the synopsis for the series.

Krakow Monsters

Polish series whose first season arrived this Friday at Netflix. “A young woman haunted by her past teams up with an enigmatic professor and his group of prodigious students who investigate paranormal occurrences…and battle demons,” reads the synopsis for the series.

