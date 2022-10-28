5 very dodgy movies to be really scared this Halloween

Directed by Jordan Peele and starring Lupita Nyong’o, Us (‘Us’ in English) is a film that combines very well suspense and terror .

Smile it’s a movie that just look for you to feel fear . If you’re going to see her cinema , find a time when the room is as empty as possible. This way you will have the perfect climate to have a bad time watching this work.

Released less than a month ago Smile It is for many the first film released this year that is truly scary. If you tend to watch horror movies, chances are you’ll find it harder and harder to find an unpredictable movie. Fortunately, horror is one of the genres most open to new directors, being Smile the Parker Finn’s first film

The story begins years ago, when little Adelaide Thomas (Lupita Nyong’o) has an encounter with a future version of herself at an attraction in San Francisco. Today, Adelaide goes with her family to the same place. As expected, a series of events begin to happen. paranormal events.

Us reaped good critics. He drinks from numerous horror films, but with his own style. You have it available to see in Amazon Prime Video.

Hereditary (2018)

This was the first film directed by Ari Asterand it did not go unnoticed. hereditary narrates the strange phenomena that happen to the Graham family after the death of the matriarch. It’s a movie of psychological horror and suspense highly rated by critics. Rotten Tomatoes gave it an A+, while other sites like Metacritic gave it ratings very close to 9. You can watch the movie at Amazon Prime Video, filmin and the catalog of Movistar Plus.

It was from this same director midsummer (2019)a film that has many links with this one, and that is also another film that you should not miss if you like this genre.

Terrifier (2016)

There is a competition to see who can create the most terrifying clown in the history of cinema. A year before the film was released Item, terrier made his attempt with Arta psychopathic clown who terrorizes teenagers on Halloween night.

The sequel to this installment has already arrived in the United States, and is causing a sensation due to the casualties it is causing in theaters (fainting, vomiting…). If you are curious about this franchise, you can watch this movie this Halloween on both filmin like in Amazon Prime Video.

The Nighthouse (2021)

The ghosts They can’t be missing on a Halloween movie day either. The Night House narrates the life of Beth (Rebecca Hall), after the mysterious death of her husband.

Far from getting over her loss, Beth begins to suspect that the visions you have in your dreams could be trying to tell you something. This is how she starts to investigate. She will soon find out that her marriage was full of secrets.

This movie is available right now on Disney Plus.