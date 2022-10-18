5 very flattering makeup looks for women over 50

Over the years, new aesthetic needs appear. The skin changes, hence the importance of continuously adapting our beauty routine. The aging of the skin It is a natural and unavoidable process. “Despite the natural causes of life, we must also be aware that there are external factors, such as pollution, tobacco, stress, among others, that accelerate it.

However, the skin It can be renewed by providing an intensive moisturizing and anti-aging treatment that helps slow down the signs of aging. For this reason, we must be constant with our daily facial care routine, in this way we will be able to maintain the skin forever hydrated and protected against all these factors. For example, including products with collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid the skin will look younger” Uriage experts remind us.

In addition to needing intense care (with hydration as a premise), the skin will be more or less favored depending on the type of makeup chosen. Some makeup trends tend to age, others have the opposite effect.

From MagasIN, we suggest you get the most out of it if you have already turned 50 or simply want to adopt a rejuvenating beauty look, inspired by celebrities who never fail.

controlled brightness

The illuminator, chosen strategically, can be a great ally to get more light. Make your face stand out naturally by applying glosses, on stick or with a brush, on the upper part of the cheekbone or in the arch of the eyebrow.

How to choose the right one? “Match the color of illuminator It is a very simple task, it should always be one or two shades lighter than your makeup base, since its objective is to highlight your features. So, if your skin is very white, you should choose illuminators neutral colors, such as light pinks. If you tend to be light, the rose gold color will suit you phenomenally.

If, on the other hand, it tends to be more brunette, the best are beige tones. Finally, if you are dark skinned or ebony, the illuminator that will suit you best are those with gold or bronze tones” explain the experts at Primor.

Take note of the look of Sharon Stone, who bets on a very natural makeup lookonly enhanced by a touch of glitter on the cheek.

With pink lips or naked

Although logically you can dare with more powerful tones such as red, pink tones and even naked they will be fresher and more rejuvenating on your lips. Opt for a matte or shiny finish (more suitable for a night look), taking into account its resistance and, above all, its moisturizing capacity.

Monica Bellucci58, wears a pale pink, perfectly balanced with her smoky eye makeup.

the feline gaze

In addition to enlarging the eyes, it gives depth to the look. Framing your eyes will make you dispense with any other makeup effect. How to get it? Line the lower lash line, do the same with the upper lash line. “For the best possible precision and to make your eyes look the same, we recommend that you also use the eye pencil to make the angle that forms the union of the eye socket with the lower lash line on the outside of the eye” they explain Maybelline experts.

Then apply black eyeshadow, blending. You can mix it with grays and whites to create a play of light and shadow. Remember to finish the look with a layer of mascara.

Elizabeth Hurley usually opts for this makeup trend, leaving the rest of her face natural.

“good face” effect

Rouge, also known as blushit is a good make-up resource to achieve more definition and even a lifting. The key is to apply it to the cheekbone height and extend it towards the inside of the face, very lightly. Remember to apply the product carefully, with a dry brush.

Pay attention to pink or slightly orange tones, to enhance the “good face” effect. Take note of the look of Julia Roberts, who achieves a very luminous result.

earth tone shadows

Warm tones, such as brown, ocher or caramel, are especially flattering to make your eyes stand out. Apply the lightest shade on the fixed eyelid, the darkest on the mobile. You can even add a touch of shimmer, with a champagne-toned eyeshadow applied flush with the eyelashes or in the tear duct to open your eyes

We take note of Halle Berry’s look that also reminds us of the importance of a unified tone, for a rejuvenating effect.

