News

5 VIPs who fell in love with other members of the crew

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 39 2 minutes read

The set, many times, has proved to be a convict for actors and actresses, who fell in love precisely by shooting films or TV series. But the eyes of the stars are not always aimed at colleagues or colleagues: sometimes celebrities fall in love with other members of the troupe, such as directors, screenwriters, make-up artists.

Those that we have reported in this list are five celebrities who fell in love with people who were part of the crew right on the set; some stories, as obviously happens, are over, while others still last now and have been enriched by the arrival of children or by marriage, for example.

One of the longest-lived examples of a couple formed on the set between a star and a member of the crew is that formed by Julia Roberts and by the cameraman Danny Moder, whom the star married in second marriage in 2002. The two have therefore been a steady couple for nineteen years, and in their union, over the years, three children have also arrived. Galeotto, for them, was the set of The Mexican.

Then there are rumors (indeed it was she herself who revealed it) that they would like an Emma Watson in love with Tom Felton, the Draco Malfoy of Harry Potter; Too bad he only had eyes on set for stunt assistant Jade Gordon, who was in fact his partner for seven years before the relationship ended in 2016.

Here are some of the couples born during the making of a film between a star and those who work behind the scenes.

1. Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky

Today married to Cooke Maroney, with whom she is expecting her first child, Jennifer Lawrence met director Darren Aronofsky on the set of Mother; they broke up after about a year and remained on excellent terms.

2. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

He was the choreographer during the filming of de The black Swan, a role that earned Portman an Oscar. They met and fell in love in 2009 and are still together now. They married in 2012 and have two children.

3. Christina Aguilera and Matt Rutler

The singer came from a rather stormy time, after the divorce from Jordan Bratman, due to which she also had mental health problems. On the set of Burlesque however, she met Matt Rutler, with whom she had Summer Rain Rutler, in 2014.

4. Tom Felton and Jade Gordon

Felton and the stunt assistant met on the set of Harry Potter, and they broke up in 2016, after seven years of relationship.

5. Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder

The Hollywood star and the cameraman met on the set of The Mexican, and got married in 2002; together they had three children, twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, born on November 28, 2004, and Henry, born on June 18, 2007.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 39 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Brian Austin Green, after Megan Fox the new girlfriend is the dancer Sharna Burgess

July 31, 2021

“Naked as when I was born”. The photos of the scandal – Libero Quotidiano

August 17, 2021

Sam Asghari, who is “the rock” of Britney Spears (also in the battle against her father)

July 23, 2021

Downey Jr. from “walking disaster” to Iron Man myth. But that’s enough

September 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button