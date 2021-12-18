5 VIPs who fell in love with other members of the crew

The set, many times, has proved to be a convict for actors and actresses, who fell in love precisely by shooting films or TV series. But the eyes of the stars are not always aimed at colleagues or colleagues: sometimes celebrities fall in love with other members of the troupe, such as directors, screenwriters, make-up artists.

Those that we have reported in this list are five celebrities who fell in love with people who were part of the crew right on the set; some stories, as obviously happens, are over, while others still last now and have been enriched by the arrival of children or by marriage, for example.

One of the longest-lived examples of a couple formed on the set between a star and a member of the crew is that formed by Julia Roberts and by the cameraman Danny Moder, whom the star married in second marriage in 2002. The two have therefore been a steady couple for nineteen years, and in their union, over the years, three children have also arrived. Galeotto, for them, was the set of The Mexican.

Then there are rumors (indeed it was she herself who revealed it) that they would like an Emma Watson in love with Tom Felton, the Draco Malfoy of Harry Potter; Too bad he only had eyes on set for stunt assistant Jade Gordon, who was in fact his partner for seven years before the relationship ended in 2016.

Here are some of the couples born during the making of a film between a star and those who work behind the scenes.

1. Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Jennifer Lawrence reunites with Darren Aronofsky, honoring him at BAM Gala! pic.twitter.com/wGULTPfTjf – best of jennifer (@bestofjlawrence) May 31, 2018 Today married to Cooke Maroney, with whom she is expecting her first child, Jennifer Lawrence met director Darren Aronofsky on the set of Mother; they broke up after about a year and remained on excellent terms.

2. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied He was the choreographer during the filming of de The black Swan, a role that earned Portman an Oscar. They met and fell in love in 2009 and are still together now. They married in 2012 and have two children.

3. Christina Aguilera and Matt Rutler The singer came from a rather stormy time, after the divorce from Jordan Bratman, due to which she also had mental health problems. On the set of Burlesque however, she met Matt Rutler, with whom she had Summer Rain Rutler, in 2014.

4. Tom Felton and Jade Gordon I think Tom Felton and his girlfriend are probably the best looking couple in the world pic.twitter.com/AlrZjSzwyW – Potter Bonham Carter (@TheElder_Wand) August 27, 2014 Felton and the stunt assistant met on the set of Harry Potter, and they broke up in 2016, after seven years of relationship.