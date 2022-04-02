5 ways it can impact your health

Everything that happens to us in the course of our life impacts our health. A heartbreaka breakup, a betrayalthey can change our lifestyle, the way we relate to others.

All this, however, in addition to having “visible” consequences, can lead us to have attitudes that no one notices or changes in moods and even health. Everything that happens to us affects our body.

Maybe a heachache it is not a simple one but of the head but it is due to a discussion with a loved one. The same goes for the dermatitisstress, often even liver problems are linked to episodes in our life that have “stressed” our body and have had repercussions on our health.

Our body

Our body contains our soul, ours desires, ambitions. When we have disappointments, our body somehow makes us understand which course to take. The same is true when we are pulling too hard. Even if it seems that we can do everything, that we can move forward, sooner or later our body will show us the bill and it might be salty.

Divorce

There separation and the consequent divorce as our partner, these are very stressful times that have serious consequences on our health. In addition to the legal, economic and moral consequences, divorce can create serious problems for our health. It may seem trivial but it is not. Getting divorced means end the relationship that had to be lasting, to one that had to last forever and, if the marriage that is now over has children born, divorcing is even more painful. That is why, even during a divorce, it is good to think about our health.

Health

Getting divorced is not good for your health. Several studies now say so, the last of which reports the risk of heart attack for those who engage in legal separation from their partner. The study, carried out by Duke University and published in Circulation, was carried out on over 15,800 people of both genders.

The data indicate that following divorce, the chances of a heart attack increase, particularly among those who have multiple separations behind them. The women they are the most affected, while men who remarry see the risk of heart attack return to normal.

“The increase is significant – explains Linda George, one of the authors -. It is comparable to that hypertension or of diabetes. The most interesting thing that emerged from the work is precisely the fact that while a woman remarries is of little use, a new marriage is enough for a man to cancel the extra heart risk associated with divorce. We even joked a bit between us. It is like saying that for the male it is enough to have a woman beside him to guide him, whoever she is. For us females, however, the protective effect only applies to the first marriage. My theory is that it depends on constant psychological stress, which negatively affects the immune defenses, increases inflammation and the production of hormones that impact on the heart and arteries “.

Another American study also clearly states that divorce is bad for your health. Scientists from the University of Arizona published on Health Psychology an account of the effects of a separation between husband and wife, which can cause hypertension, depression and insomnia, while increasing the risk of premature death.

Heart problems

Sure, it sounds like a joke, but when a relationship ends our hearts risk breaking forever. Now, it is not necessarily said that the two former spouses will get a heart attack but, our heart may have cracks, emotional and physical pains and may not function as well as it once did, as it did before the break.

The sleep

L’insomnia, the fear of not being able to do everything, the emptiness, the failure, are all sensations that could create problems with insomnia. Lack of sleep creates imbalances in our whole body which therefore risks giving up when we least expect it. In this case, not sleeping could cause us to be more nervousrespond badly even in situations that involve a certain etiquette.

High pressure

Have you always suffered from low blood pressure and after your divorce did it rise enough to reach worrying levels? Here, even in this case it could have been the divorce that created a change in your body. High blood pressure needs to be monitored and it could create problems not just so try to be calm.

Anxiety and panic attacks

Maybe you think that it will not happen that you love you, that you panic attacks they are mere literature and instead at a certain point, without knowing why, you think you have a heart attack, you run out of air, and here is that the sneaky panic attack has taken over your body. This is also one way our body has to sublimate the divorce. A condition that affects us and our health, also creating relationship problems.

Dermatitis

Did any strange bubbles appear on your body? Do you itch everywhere? Could be stress dermatitis. The stress of divorce. Maybe you always seemed calm, maybe even in audience everyone appreciated your aplomb and your friendliness but, as we said, our body sends us messages that if not listened to risk making us sick. Here then is your skin reacting to the stress of divorce with dermatitis.

Coronavirus and divorce

There domestic partnership forced increased the number of divorces. Always being together has created a profound crisis in couples that they have not been able to heal. Being always together, from morning to night, for some can be heavenly, for others a real nightmare and, coexistence, always working together, sharing meals and days, has brought a increase of divorce in many Italian couples who, after the first forced enclosure, were no longer able to mend the tear created in months and months of living together.

Before husband and wife did not see each other, always being together has accentuated the defects and concerns of the virus instead of uniting they have destroyed.