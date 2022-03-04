5 Ways Jungle Cruise Is Just Like The Attraction (& 5 Ways It’s Not)

Following the success of live-action remakes like Aladdin or The king Leon in 2019, Disney sought a more radical bet with Jungle Cru ise of 2021 . Jungle Cruise is starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Whitehall and Emily Blunt in an adventure film inspired by the Disney theme park attraction of the same name.

though Jungle Cruise Staying true to its comic roots, its setting is set almost exclusively in the Amazon, a radical departure from the vision Goff and Evans had originally laid out for the attraction. This makes sense, of course, given that the narrative from Jungle Cruise risks getting too convoluted if you try to jump between too many different locations.

8 Like The Attraction: Passengers Are “Entertained” By Animatronic Animals

When audiences meet Johnson’s Wolff, the jungle captain offers his passengers the same river ride seen in the real attraction, complete with animatronic animals and terrifying jokes. At one point, Wolff mischievously causes his animatronic hippo to appear in the same manner as in the attraction.

This, along with the tacky humor, is part of the charm that makes the Jungle Cruise attraction what it is. If passengers aren’t “entertained” by the animatronic animals, then Johnson’s Wolff has one more trick up his sleeve that every fan of the Disney attraction knows all too well: the eighth wonder of the world: the water butt.

7 Not Like The Ride: Neither Proxima Or Any Jaguars Appear In The Actual Ride

Although the Disney attraction features a wide variety of creatures throughout its journey across three continents, there aren’t actually any jaguars appearing at any point (although a tiger does appear in the Asian-inspired temple). This means that the adorable Proxima who appears in the Jungle Cruise from 2021 is an animal exclusive to the film.

At first, Proxima comes across as menacing, hanging around the tavern and scaring the customers. Wolff proceeds to subdue Proxima before she apparently flees into the jungle. Viewers later discover this to be a ruse when Proxima reveals herself to be Wolff’s furry companion aboard La Quila.

6 Like Ride: The Final Showdown Takes Place In An Ancient Temple

Another similarity of Jungle Cruise with its real-world counterpart is the Asian-looking temple shown at the end of the attraction. Though only a brief segment of the attraction, the dimly lit temple features mounds of glittering gold, a swarm of angry cobras, and Wolff’s beloved pet, Proxima.

However, the temple Jungle Cruise it is much more important, as it houses the Tears of the Moon and the final showdown of the film. Set in the fictional Broken Moon waterfalls, Wolff and Houghton face off against multiple villains at the base of the mythical tree.

5 Not Like The Ride: No Search For The Moon’s Tears

like pirates the Caribbean, Jungle Cru ise is a swordsmanship adventure that requires the protagonists to find some sort of priceless item. Like the Pirates attraction, the Jungle Cruise attraction lacks any kind of definitive narrative that could easily be adapted into a movie, which led to the invention of Tears of the Moon.

The characters of Jungle Cruise they believe a mysterious tree with powerful healing properties has the potential to revolutionize medicine to turn the tide of World War I (or break free of an unending curse). The plot revolves around these parties bent on taking over the mystical petals for their various reasons.

4 Like Ride: Trader Sam and the headhunter tribe are the ones calling

Until recently, Trader Sam was considered a Jungle Cruise staple, with the “head” vendor offering a two-for-one sale to any interested passenger: two of his heads for one of yours. However, the Jungle Cruise star was removed from the Walt Disney World attraction in 2021 as part of the company’s effort to minimize cultural insensitivity.

Despite Sam’s absence from the attraction, the character found a subtle way to get into Jungle Cruise, played by Verónica Falcón as a knowledgeable warrior chief who protects her tribesmen from the dangers of the jungle. After scaring Houghton and her brother into thinking they’re cannibals, Sam unravels the nasty prank and explains her camaraderie with Wolff.

3 Not Like The Cavalcade: No Cursed Conquerors (Or Germans)

One of the most notable differences between the attraction and the movie Jungle Cruise is the presence of antagonists in the latter. Given the original intentions of the Jungle Cruise attraction, it makes sense that there are no clearly villainous characters. However, Jungle Cruise features two nefarious groups: Prince Joaquin and his minions and a trio of cursed Spanish conquistadors.

However, between the two antagonistic factions, the conquerors seem to pose a much more serious threat. It is here that the narrative begins to veer off the ride, with the curse inflicted on Lope de Aguirre and his fellow conquistadors reminiscent of monstrosities from other films such as Captain Barbossa in Pirates of the Caribbean and Imhotep in The Mummy.

2 Like Ride: Dwayne Johnson Uses Puns And Dad Jokes A Lot

If Dwayne Johnson’s use of puns and dad jokes was incessant in Jungle Cruise, the actor managed to imitate the personalities of the patrons that passengers endure aboard the real Disney attraction. It was probably more comical for viewers to follow the exasperated looks of Wolff’s passengers as he fired off one pun after another.

Of course, since Wolff’s boat tour was only a small part of Jungle CruiseJohnson’s humor didn’t stop there. However, Wolff’s banter turned into elaborate banter after Blunt’s continued banter with Houghton as he performed crazy stunts like nearly sending them over a waterfall and falling to his presumed death.

1 Not A Ride: Johnson Doesn’t Look Like Your Typical Cruise Skipper

Although Johnson has made parenting humor an art, the fact that he doesn’t look like your typical cruise ship captain is simply inescapable. Although the patrons that passengers interact with on the ride come from all walks of life, it’s highly unlikely that they have professional wrestling experience, let alone a career as an iconic movie star.

That doesn’t even begin to touch on Johnson’s training regimen, which makes him seem out of place as a lowly jungle captain, even in the context of Jungle Cruise. Fortunately, some of the real captains can match Johnson’s gregarious personality with his enthusiasm for the comedic rants the attraction espouses.