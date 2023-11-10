5 ways to keep you safe

The holiday season in Texas is all about joy, gifts and spending time with loved ones, but it also brings cybercriminals looking to ruin the festive spirit. Nowadays it is a digital world. More shopping and socializing is being done online. Now more than ever, it is important to protect your online presence.

If you are like me then you would like to know how to keep yourself and your family safe from these digital scoundrels. An article from Wolf Consulting outlines the top ways to help stop bad guys in their tracks. Since we are approaching the season when these crimes typically increase, I wanted to pass along what I discovered.

Don’t be a victim. Consider these practical ways to protect yourself from holiday hackers.

Holiday hackers here in Texas: 5 ways to keep yourself safe

Use strong passwords

As basic as it sounds, using a strong password is your first line of defense. Avoid simple ones that include easily guessable information like your name or date of birth. Instead, use a more complex password with a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Try using a password manager to keep track of your passwords. It not only creates but also stores complex passwords for each of your accounts.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

This adds an extra layer of security to your accounts. With 2FA, even if a hacker gets your password, they won’t be able to access your account without a second form of identification, which is usually a code sent to your phone or email.

Beware of phishing scams

Phishing attempts typically increase during the holidays. Hackers send emails or texts that appear to be from legitimate companies and ask you to click on a link and enter personal information. Always verify the sender and be cautious about clicking links in emails or text messages. Instead of following the link go directly to the official website.

keep software updated

Software updates usually include security patches that protect against new threats. Regularly updating your operating system, applications, and antivirus software goes a long way in keeping you safe.

use secure connection

Avoid using public Wi-Fi networks for shopping or accessing sensitive information. These networks are often unsecured, making it easy for hackers to steal your information. If you use public Wi-Fi, use a virtual private network (VPN) to encrypt your connection.

The thing is, you don’t need to be a cybersecurity expert to stay safe from holiday hackers. By taking proactive steps like the ones mentioned above, you can enjoy the holidays with peace of mind.