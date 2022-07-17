5 ways to use NFTs in your marketing campaigns

Non-fungible tokens are used in amazing ways in music marketing. Marketers Should Take Note of NFT’s Fascinating Use Cases, Says Emil Angervallco-founder of Corite.

Lately, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and the “metaverse” have all become part of popular culture. Today, global brands like Meta, TIME, Mastercard, Samsung, and Louis Vuitton are offering NFTs hoping that adoption of this technology will continue to accelerate.

For its part, the music industry is embracing non-fungible tokens at a particularly high rate. More and more artists are using this technology and creating new ways of communicating with their fans.

However, investors are unaware of the full range of services provided by the projects in which they invest. Putting money into NFTs might be a good idea, but to be successful in the long run, you need real utility and value. However, few compare the project with its competitors, try to identify its uniqueness, investigate the activity of the company or, even less, learn how it calculates the results of its marketing campaigns.

In this article based on my own experience and observations, I would like to talk about NFT use cases that have not yet received enough attention despite their great potential. These tools can help companies turn their audience into a dedicated community while attracting the attention of new investors.

1. Use NFTs as physical event tickets

The ticketing industry is currently facing tremendous challenges including counterfeiting, scammers, widespread fraud and most importantly, fragmentation. When a major platform offers a ticket, it can be bought and sold several times on the secondary market. The use of NFT tickets can play a key role in solving many of these problems.

So fans won’t have a simple ticket that they throw away later, but rather a digital asset with real value. The Mola Chill Club, which was the first event sold out entirely with NFT tickets, is a great example of what this approach can look like in practice. The project has designed NFTs that allow members to access exclusive music shows anywhere in the world. Some collection tokens even offered surprises like meet and greets with the artists, backstage access, and round-trip flights to the first event.

Another example is the Coachella Collectibles, which is a joint project between FTX and Coachella. The project offers unique opportunities for fans, including permanent access, meetings with the artists, etc. The Sweden Way Out West (WOW) festival is currently working on a similar collection. This will be an exclusive NFT collection of footage captured by festival goers.

The growing adoption of NFT ticketing by large-scale events demonstrates that organizers have realized that new technologies provide them with opportunities to stand out and grab people’s attention.

2. Digital collectibles

Creating a digital art collection can also be a great idea. Provided your product has a story and the launch happens at the right time. To give you an example, in 2017 the CryptoKitties collection attracted 15% of Ethereum network traffic. However, due to the high number of users, it was difficult to play this game. Regular transactions, such as buying and selling NFTs, took longer than usual and required several attempts. This network congestion has not harmed the reputation of the famous kitten NFTs. On the contrary, the project has been praised by some of the most influential figures in the crypto-sphere.

I actually like the digital cat games. They illustrate very well that the value of a blockchain extends far beyond applications that would literally get shut down by banks or governments if they did not use one. https://t.co/AtcdjkrlB3 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) December 4, 2017

In the music business, a song, album, or even a music video can become a collectible or an asset. Musicians have discovered that NFT technology allows them to connect directly with their fans and create tokenized versions of their works.

Fans and artists can even work together on charity projects, like what Grimes did when she released her WarNymph collection. The Canadian singer earned $5.8 million by selling a collection of 10 exclusive digital artworks, some of which accompanied her original songs. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the WarNymph collection was donated to Carbon 180, a non-profit organization aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Indeed, there are a lot of people who like to buy art, books, stamps, etc. This means that collecting NFTs can become a new hobby for them. These collectors are willing to spend money on things that carry their story. In order to reach this audience, projects need only create NFT collections with real and consistent stories.

3. Virtual events

Bringing people together in the same physical space is not always feasible. This is why virtual and hybrid events have become more and more frequent in recent years. Virtual meetings and concerts not only help event organizers grow their audience and promote inclusivity, but can also be an effective way to increase revenue and collect important audience data. Despite these advantages, many organizers still don’t know how to organize events online or add virtual components to their physical events.

Today, the term “metaverse” is on everyone’s lips, yet many people still don’t know what it means. Simply put, the metaverse is a virtual space where users can interact with each other in a computer-created environment.

The music industry was one of the first to see the potential of virtual events, especially after the onset of the pandemic. Online events are important because they allow artists to reach hundreds of thousands of fans without being limited by geography or location. Admittedly, the virtual world may never fully replace the real world. However, several stars, including Marshmello, Ariana Grande, and Travis Scott, have already achieved huge success on the metaverse.

Indeed, virtual events are particularly appealing to people who live far from major cities and who have to travel long distances to attend physical events. As virtual events become increasingly popular, they also improve the end-user experience.

The integration of virtual reality, artificial intelligence, NFTs, holograms, 3D graphics, digital pairing and cryptocurrencies allow participants to feel as if they are “really present” at the event. I predict this trend will continue over the next decade, and virtual concerts will be a norm rather than a novelty.

4. NFTs and gamification

I like the idea of ​​integrating gamification into businesses through NFT collections. The most attractive aspect for users is the simplicity: just buy and keep an NFT to enjoy exclusive benefits. What makes using such a product so intriguing? People love to play games, and the gamification element that characterizes NFTs grabs the user’s attention, immersing them deeper into your product and differentiating you from your competitors.

You don’t need to create a full game. Sometimes it’s enough to allow people to create their own NFTs. The German DJ BOYS NOIZE, alias Alex Sidha, dance giant, has already tested this method. His “Rave Pigs” collection consists of 6,666 customizable NFTs of characters from Berlin’s underground electronic music scene. Each of these characters combines 129 traits spread across 10 visual categories and five audio layers, allowing up to 50 trillion combinations to be created. Each NFT includes both a digital image and a music clip, the rights to which belong to its holder.

Creating games based on NFTs can also make them more valuable. Axie Infinity, for example, lets people “play” with NFTs by breeding Axies, upgrading them, and buying virtual land. By turning these NFTs into games, Axie Infinity has become the largest Play to Earn platform in the world, with a market capitalization of over $3 billion and a daily trading volume of over $150 million.

5. NFT, marketing and crowdfunding

Finally, I’d like to talk about crowdfunding and fan power, which I believe benefits both creators and audiences. This mechanism is triggered when artists decide to finance their albums with the help of the community that believes in their success, rather than resorting to production houses. In return, fans get a portion of the streaming profits and valuable NFT, such as an acoustic version of a song or a music video.

Artists receive immediate cash that helps cover production and marketing costs, without sacrificing ownership of their music. Investors, on the other hand, give money to artists they believe have a chance of succeeding, hoping to share in their success.

The unity campaign by Alan Walker, which allowed him to raise $25,000 in a few days, perfectly illustrates how this model works. The song’s streaming goal will likely be reached sooner than expected. Inspired by this success, another much larger campaign was launched for the same artist’s Origin’s album. This crowdfunding model can also be improved. The artist can, for example, give fans missions and then reward them with airdrops and other benefits.

Ultimately, artists have communities that value them and invest in their success. Users don’t make bets, because they know that if the artist becomes famous, the value of their shares will increase. The growth of musical NFTs will depend on the work and reputation of musicians.

Marketing and the importance of audience engagement

Embracing blockchain and NFTs can seem challenging to traditional businesses trying to scale their marketing. However, like any other technology, its deployment and use by end customers will become easier as it is adopted.

I encourage everyone to get out of their comfort zone and become an “early adopter”. The world is changing and people (especially young people) want to seek new experiences and opportunities. Brands that jump into the NFT space early will be best positioned to take advantage of it in the future.

About the Author

Emil Angervall is the co-founder of Corite, a blockchain-based digital music distributor. The platform streams music to multiple streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and TIDAL.

Disclaimer

All information on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action taken by the reader based on information found on our website is entirely at their own risk.