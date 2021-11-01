5 ways to wear and recycle this trendy garment

Grandma’s sweater: 5 trendy ways to wear and recycle one of the trendiest garments of winter 2022. Grandma’s sweater will be your best friend next season! But how to combine it? Let’s read it together in this style guide!

It is undeniable: we can all admit to having in the closet a square, a corner, a dark and unattainable point where we put those garments that we have not worn for years but which we absolutely cannot throw away. Coats, sweaters, dresses, and so on and so forth. Because they are garments to which we associate a dear memory: we wore that garment for a particular occasion or maybe it was given to us by a person to whom we are very attached. The problem is that the space inside the wardrobe decreases more and more and the fateful moment arrives when we have to decide what to do with it: throw it away, give it away or recycle it?

Fortunately fashion also solves this type of problem for us, because it teaches us how to wear vintage clothes in absolutely trendy outfits! This will be the topic of our style guide today, namely how to create 5 trendy outfits with a single antique, out of fashion and recycled garment. Which? Grandma’s sweater!

Fashion is not just a sector of the economy that churns out garments, collections and trends for the sole purpose of emptying our wallets and making us fashion victims by forcing us to shop indefinitely. Fashion is art, which teaches us, if we want, to build our own specific style and to create novelties starting from what we already have.

Indeed in recent years one of the most important points of the brands is to create eco-sustainable collections, from recycled materials, or even to give life to trends that have the concept of reuse as a cornerstone!

This will be the main topic of the style guide of CheWoman of today, that is create trendy outfits starting from a single, old, item of clothing that we all have in the wardrobe.

Which? Grandma’s sweater! That particular type of sweater generally in large knitted wool that pinches and creates allergies just to see it!

From this winter grandma’s sweater is in trend, and we of CheWoman we will explain how to best wear it!

Indeed, we will explain how to wear grandma’s sweater in 5 different ways!

Are you ready? Let’s go!

Grandma’s sweater: 5 ways to wear the garment of our memories. Because fashion is the book of our life!

Clothes are not just those simple objects that we wear to protect ourselves from the elements: they are stories that explain our life and remind us of it every time we reuse a garment that we haven’t worn for years!

The grandmother’s sweater, in addition to being one of those bulky items that occupy our wardrobes without ever seeing the sunlight, is officially back in vogue. So why not create some useful and trendy outfits with the grandmother’s sweater?

Here are 5 easy and trendy ways to give your grandma’s sweater a new light!

sweater and leggings: one of the easiest and fastest ways to wear your grandmother’s sweater is to combine it with leggings, perhaps in faux leather. Close it all with a rubber boot with a lug sole and a scarf and you will be ready for a dull winter day!

one of the easiest and fastest ways to wear your grandmother’s sweater is to combine it with leggings, perhaps in faux leather. Close it all with a rubber boot with a lug sole and a scarf and you will be ready for a dull winter day! fitted skirt and oversized sweater: we have seen it in the fashion shows of the last fashion weeks. The trendiest way to combine an oversized sweater is to wear it with a pencil skirt that reaches below the knee. You can then close your outfit with a pointed ankle boot with stiletto heel, hand bag and accessorized with a multiple necklace, which will embellish the neck of your sweater.

we have seen it in the fashion shows of the last fashion weeks. The trendiest way to combine an oversized sweater is to wear it with a pencil skirt that reaches below the knee. You can then close your outfit with a pointed ankle boot with stiletto heel, hand bag and accessorized with a multiple necklace, which will embellish the neck of your sweater. as a dress: there are woolen sweaters up to the ankles, and they are super trendy! Missoni for example, he is a master in this. Her multicolored wool dresses are definitely the trend for next winter. Match your wool maxi dress with a camperos boot. Ready for an aperitif in the center with friends!

there are woolen sweaters up to the ankles, and they are super trendy! for example, he is a master in this. Her multicolored wool dresses are definitely the trend for next winter. Match your wool maxi dress with a camperos boot. Ready for an aperitif in the center with friends! very high boot : for those who are not particularly cold, this is the trendiest way to wear grandma’s sweater. Opt for a wide and long sweater just right to be able to wear it like a dress. Close your outfit with a knee-high cuissardes boot and wear it all without socks! You will be trendy and comfortable like never before!

: for those who are not particularly cold, this is the trendiest way to wear grandma’s sweater. Opt for a wide and long sweater just right to be able to wear it like a dress. Close your outfit with a knee-high cuissardes boot and wear it all without socks! You will be trendy and comfortable like never before! jeans lovers: last but not least, is the outfit consisting of our grandmother’s sweater and a straight-cut jeans, that is straight on the leg and short on the ankle. Close it all with an ankle boot, which reaches the ankle. You will be perfect for running from one part of the city to the other, staying comfortable and super trendy!

The style guide of CheWoman focused on 5 trendiest ways to wear grandma’s sweater.

Because one of the funniest ways to play with fashion is just that: recycling, creating new outfits with items that we already have in the wardrobe! Then yes, we will set a trend!