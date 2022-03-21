5 ways to wear lipstick this spring from 40

With the arrival of the new spring season, there is nothing that we feel like more than wearing the red lipstick that best suits us. And we don’t just mean Colour but also to the texture that best suits us and learn the best tricks to apply them and that they fit us as well as the famous. From Sienna Miller Tamara Falc, pay attention to these five ways to wear lipstick beyond 40 to know how to do your makeup this spring.

To choose the shade of red lipstick that best suits you, you can play with your hair and skin color. From the most vibrant to the darkest or with bluish hues, there is a lipstick for you and we are inspired by these celebrity looks so that you dare to wear them this season and light up your smile every day.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller with a matte textured orange-red lip makeup.GTres Online.

For the blonde hair or golden brown and freckled skin such as Sienna Miller, vibrant reds or orange hues with matte but creamy textures work very well.

Tamara Falcon

Tamara Falc with a currant red lipstick.GTres Online.

If you hair is dark brown like Tamara Falc and you olive skinyou can opt for stronger lipsticks such as currant or wine reds.

Nieves Alvarez

Nieves Álvarez in a luminous classic red that matches her skin.GTres Online.

For medium skinsthey work great clean classic reds and luminous like the one he wears Nieves Alvarez and Violettecreative director of make-up Guerlain gives us the best keys to wear it: “you can apply the color on the lips evenly, and then, with the tip of the lipstick, redraw the contour without pressing too hard” for an effect as spectacular as the one the model is wearing .

Penlope Cruz

Penlope Cruz opts for lips in shades of berries and burgundy.GTres Online.

Penlope Cruz also inspires us with her raspberry lips dark or creamy burgundy. To achieve them, you can draw the outline of the lips with a burgundy pencil and blur it with a flat brush, especially in the area of ​​the corners. Next, apply the lipstick all over the contour, blending the two colors well.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes with a raspberry red lipstick with bluish pigments.GTres Online.

If your skin is sallow as it happens to Katie Holmesor you see a dull skin tone, counteract this effect by painting your lips like the actress with an intense, vivid lipstick in the range of raspberry tones.

Sisley Phyto Lip Twist Popyy 13 Lipstick For sale in El Corte Ingls (41 euros) A lipstick that applies like a lipstick, leaving the lips smooth, soft and defined while giving a very luminous tone thanks to a mix of long-lasting active ingredients. Buy Product

Guerlain Rouge G Luxurious Velvet 721 Berry Pink For sale in Druni (21.72 euros) A matte lipstick with a velvety finish and highly pigmented whose rounded base adapts to the shape of the lips, and its tip defines the contour with precision. Buy Product

