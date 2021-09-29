5 westerns to watch after the movie with Robert Redford

Tonight on Iris from 21:10 back on the air Red crow you won’t have my scalp, the famous and seminal 1972 western directed by Sydney Pollack starring Robert Redford.

The film, which on the set saw Robert Redford act as a tour guide to the crew members, tells the story of a real-life trapper who went to the news with the name of John Johnston, nicknamed “Crow Killer” and “Liver Eater Johnston” for his propensity to cut and eat the livers of the Crow Indians, who had killed his wife and against whom he had sworn revenge. If you know this movie, though, we recommend 5 other westerns to watch later Red crow you won’t have my scalp: