5 westerns to watch after the movie with Robert Redford

Tonight on Iris from 21:10 back on the air Red crow you won’t have my scalp, the famous and seminal 1972 western directed by Sydney Pollack starring Robert Redford.
The film, which on the set saw Robert Redford act as a tour guide to the crew members, tells the story of a real-life trapper who went to the news with the name of John Johnston, nicknamed “Crow Killer” and “Liver Eater Johnston” for his propensity to cut and eat the livers of the Crow Indians, who had killed his wife and against whom he had sworn revenge. If you know this movie, though, we recommend 5 other westerns to watch later Red crow you won’t have my scalp:
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid by George Roy Hill: another western with Robert Redford, who shares the screen with Paul Newman four years before de The sting, tells the story of the two famous fugitives across Wyoming in the late 1800s. Hunted by the law and a group of ruthless bounty hunters, they decide to reach Bolivia. He won four Oscars, including Best Screenplay, and was nominated for Best Director and Best Picture.
- Heaven’s Gate by Michael Cimino: a mammoth and in some ways utopian project that decreed the end of the New Hollywood current, tells the story (based on real events) of the ‘Johnson County War’, when a dispute between some owners Wyoming landowners and a group of European immigrants requested military intervention and bloodstained the 1890s Wyoming lands. The gargantuan cast includes Kris Kristofferson, Christopher Walken, John Hurt, Sam Waterston, Brad Dourif, Isabelle Huppert, Jeff Bridges, Mickey Rourke and Joseph Cotten.
- The murder of Jesse James at the hands of the coward Robert Ford by Andrew Dominik: probably the best western since Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, is based on the novel of the same name by Ron Hansen and produced by Ridley Scott and Brad Pitt, who in the film plays the outlaw Jesse James (part that earned him the Coppa Volpi at the Venice Film Festival from Venice). The protagonist is Casey Affleck, nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the role of Robert Ford, a young outlaw who is fascinated by the figure of Jesse James and who manages to enter his gang, with dire consequences (as anticipated by the same title, after all).
- Blue soldier by Ralph Nelson: adapted from the novel “Arrow in the Sun” by TV Olsen, it is inspired by the events of the Sand Creek massacre, which took place in 1864 in Colorado. Strong allegory of the Vietnam War, it tells the story of a soldier who falls in love with a white woman who grew up among the Indians: the love that the girl has developed for ‘the different’ will push the American soldier to fight on the side of the Cheyenne.
- Missouri by Arthur Penn: Penn’s third western after Wild Fury And Little Big Man, is the story of a sadistic and disturbed bounty hunter (played by Marlon Brando) hired by a wealthy rancher to take out the gang of Tom Logan (Jack Nicholson), guilty of numerous cattle thefts. But who is the good and who the bad when Tom, in love (and loved in return) with the farmer’s daughter, becomes the victim of the bounty hunter’s insane and ruthless behavior?