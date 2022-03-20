5 women’s fashion trends to include in your wardrobe this spring

In other areas, the New Year is usually a clean slate, but in the fashion sector the ‘reset’ is marked above all by the arrival of spring. East Sunday, March 20 (officially, in Spain, at 4:33 p.m.)spring equinox occurswhich is when the length of the day and night are the same. From this date onwards, the days will continue to lengthen little by little until the end of June (in the northern hemisphere). With the arrival of good weather, the parades with the spring/summer collections They bring us classics such as esparto sandals, flower prints or canvas bags, but this season, in addition, designers and brands have opted for other original trends to greet the hot weather.

Instead of the typical dresses of starched linen and neutral colors, it is committed to the bold, vibrant fluorine colors. Skirts are lengthened with playful fringes, sandals are worn flat and padded, and flowers have given way to stripes (preferably vertical). A return to the fashion of the 2000s is in the air, albeit redrawing and updating the silhouettes, designs and fabrics of 20 years ago. These are the new codes for this spring 👇 Bold colors for 'vitamin looks' the shades fluorine, bright, tutti-frutti, which lift the mood, are the protagonists of the 'vitamin looks' that are coming this spring. Goodbye to dull and bland tones; the bet is to mark the step and protagonism with juicy oranges; the sparkling lime, sour apple greens; fuchsias, reds and electric blues. 'Outfits' to give a rush of energy and happiness to face the day to day to the fullest. An optimistic touch that has risen on the catwalk Stella McCartney, Moschino, Versace, Prada or Loweand that in stores we can find in the different brands of the inditex group. In addition to this colorful palette, pastels and white 'total looks' are also popular this spring. Fluffy and original sandals Although the heat will be noticeable sooner or later depending on our latitude, the most recurring footwear for the coming months they will be the chunky sole sandalsaccording to fashion prescribers from around the world. combine however, they are very comfortable (rubber sport soles, flat, with more or less thickness depending on the model, which will allow you to gain a few extra centimeters) and can be the most chic and versatile. To tread hard on the asphalt, we recommend the quilted models (like the red one from Camper in the photo) and those with velcro closures (the earth-colored ones from Mango in the photo), which hold the foot well. For those who can't resist the rises, XL platforms, original heels and clogs will be popular. The fringes they are one of the oldest adornments in clothing, and they return again and again, recurrently, to fashion collections. This spring they will occupy skirts and bagsin a wink hippy and to the world country. Brands like Chloé have made them the protagonists, in all sizes, shapes and colours, of the empire line dresses in their SS/22 collection, but also brands as popular as Unequalwhich includes them in garments and accessories. Cropped and tied 'tops' and dresses This spring there is a license to show centimeters of skin. And the best allies for this will be the cropped tops and dresses tied with ligatures. She was the winner of the LVMH award Nensi Dojaka who opened the ban on this trend, with his very personal asymmetrical designs and delicate lingerie details. The dresses of the young designer are the weakness of Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid when they strut their stuff on the red carpets. All of them, icons of 'millennial' girls who also have brands like Pull&Bear (black model in the photo) and Bershka (blue dress) affordable and trendy options. The sailor style, the horizontal stripes, is a handy print every spring, but this year it's time to turn them around, since the ones that will be worn the most will be the vertical. A bet for the most daring and self-confident. Great designers have opted for this geometric printWhat Emporio Armani or the german jil sandersand not only in dressesalso in other garments, such as shirts, pants and in skirts. The signatures Mango and Stradivarius (in the collage) are other popular brands that also include several striped models in their new collection. And not only in the most recurrent combination, in black and whitealso in White and blueor with the Red as protagonist.