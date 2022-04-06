5-year extension, US$124 million
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez forced the Guardians to take money from the bottom of their pockets.
The star third baseman agreed to a $124 million, five-year contract extension on the eve of opening day with Cleveland, a franchise that had been unable to keep up with the biggest spenders in the majors for several years.
With the new deal, the 29-year-old Dominican is tied up through the 2018 season, a person familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Ramírez must undergo a medical examination and fulfill other fringes for the contract to be made official, according to the person who asked not to be identified.
The Guardians will kick off the 2022 season – their first game since dropping the Indians’ name – in Kansas City on Thursday.
Ramírez’s team and representatives had been negotiating the extension for several weeks. Ramírez had expressed a desire to finish his career with Cleveland, an organization he signed to him as a teenager in the Dominican Republic.
Ramírez has become one of the most complete players in the majors, capable of impacting a game with his bat, glove and base travel, where his helmet is often thrown into the air due to his momentum.
Cleveland owner Paul Dolan has been criticized for not overspending on his roster, allowing the Guardians to be a source of talent for teams with more resources. Stars like Francisco Lindor, Manny Ramirez, CC Sabathia and Cliff Lee ended up being traded or leaving in free agency because they couldn’t afford high salaries.
But in recent days, the Guardians secured Ramirez and reached a five-year extension with Dominican closer Emmanuel Clase.
With Ramírez anchoring the lineup and a solid rotation, the Guardians must contend in the AL Central.
Ramirez’s new contract doubles the most lucrative deal Cleveland had ever made with a player, exceeding the $60 million they committed to slugger Edwin Encarnacion five years ago.
Ramirez had two years left in a five-year, $26 million extension he signed in 2016. That deal included a pair of team options, $12 million in 2012 and $14 million for 2023, making him the Highest-paid player on Cleveland’s roster.
The new deal also includes a clause that allows him to veto trades.
A three-time All-Star, Ramírez batted .266 with 36 home runs and 103 RBIs. He has been among the top three most voted for the Most Valuable Player award in the last five seasons.