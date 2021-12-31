5-year-old son suffering from leukemia, the former captain of the Venezia Pavan gives him the marrow: “We will fight together”

VENICE / PESARO – Great gesture of a “famous” father: he is the former football player and former captain of Venice, Simone Pavan, now a coach, who revealed to everyone the family tragedy that struck his son Leonardo, 5 years old, ill with leukemia. To save him, Pavan will donate him the marrow in a delicate transplant: «The doctors have explained everything to us and as far as I’m concerned I have had no doubts. Leo needs me and I got involved without even thinking about it. “

Career in the lagoon

Pavan, 47, born in Latisana (Udine) and who now lives in Genoa, he was an excellent defender: raised in the Atalanta youth team, he then played for 7 years (from 1995 to 2002) with Venezia, then experiences with Modena, Sampdoria and Livorno then again in the Venetian with Sandonà and Miranese. Hanging up his boots, he began his coaching career with the Modena and Sampdoria youth teams before becoming the Vis Pesaro coach in the 2019/20 season. Now the bench can wait. A story that is similar to that of Sinisa Mihajlovic who in the summer of 2019 revealed his illness and the following October underwent a bone marrow transplant from a donor who remained anonymous.

Pavan’s medical procedure foresees that next Sunday 2 January the child will be hospitalized and prepared for the operation, then it will be the father’s turn, who will enter the hospital on 10 January. The withdrawal is scheduled for the following day and dad Simone is ready and motivated: “The doctors explained everything to us and as far as I’m concerned I had no doubts. Chemotherapy was devastating, Leonardo needs me. We will continue to fight as long as necessary“.

The former defender and captain of Venezia then returns to the most difficult moments: “We discovered our son’s illness in June 2020, shortly after the lockdown. It was a blow, but we rolled up our sleeves and started fighting” .