5 years ago “ANTI” was released. Will he be back with a record in 2021?

We’re doing our best for exceed 2020 in the right way, trying to see some good in the months (and releases) that await us. A new album by your darling is a rather common wish, especially if the artist in question hasn’t released a more full-bodied project than a single or an EP for a long time. This is the case of Rihanna, who just on January 28 five years ago shared with her fanbase – initially in free download – his latest record, ANTI. A breakthrough project, thanks to collaborations of the caliber of Drake and SZA, which has established itself as an instant classic of the rich production of the Barbados star.

Undoubtedly, Riri’s fans had time to digest it. Perhaps too much from their point of view. 5 years without a record is a long time, it’s true, even if Rihanna is in good company – think of Kendrick Lamar, released in 2017. But if on the one hand the weight of expectations could become unsustainable, on the other we should reconsider our relationship with the rhythms of today’s music industry..

Churning out a record a year is not for everyone. But honestly, at the end of the fair, attendance is not the glue to the various chapters. The time that separates them tells us little or nothing about the projects themselves. It is up to us not to let ourselves be overcome by impatience and aspirations.

A short time ago we showed you some of the most anticipated records of this year. Among projects close to release, such as Certified Lover Boy of Drake, there is no shortage of hope. And we all look forward to a sequel to ANTI. Also because there is a lot of curiosity around what we will hear.

Rihanna’s latest album contrasted with all the solo material that preceded it, thus giving the singer the opportunity to abandon the old comfort zones in favor of captivating experiments that give her eighth album a truly unique and timeless cut. Riri’s goal was just that. Making an immortal album.

Ultimately, although they may be a little tired of hearing about her more for her lingerie brand and love story with A $ AP Rocky, what Rihanna fans really want is another great job she does. school. If 2021 is the right year, we bet we won’t talk about anything else for a while. With all due respect to competitors.