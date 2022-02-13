5 years in prison for a 16-year-old Russian: he had planned a terrorist attack on Minecraft

A heavy hand of Russian justice, which has applied to the letter the crackdown expressly wanted by Vladimir Putin in which young Russians are put behind bars with controversial and preventive accusations of terrorism.

No extenuating circumstances for Nikita Uvarova sixteen-year-old Russian teenager sentenced to five years in prison for using Minecraft, one of the most popular mobile games (and not only), to plan a terrorist act: the explosion of a building of the federal service for the Russian security.

Despite the boy professing to be innocent, a military court in Siberia sentenced him to five years in a penal colony on charges of “training for terrorist activities“, As explained by the human rights lawyer Pavel Chikovto the Telegram messaging service.

Minecraft, everything and its exact opposite: it is used at school by teachers, but also by criminals

“Two other defendants were cleared of criminal charges and sentenced to suspended sentences for collaborating with investigators”Added Chikov, after the hearing held behind closed doors.

Uvarov and two other teenagers in the Siberian city of Kansk they were arrested in the summer of 2020 for circulating leaflets in support of a Moscow mathematician and anarchist activist on trial for vandalism. They even put one of the flyers in a local building of the FSB, the powerful Russian internal security agency, the heir to the KGB of Soviet memory, so to speak.

The local police took their smartphones, inside which they claim to have found a swap on plans to blow up an FSB building, which they had created in the popular block building game Minecraft.

Yes, because on the video game open world sandboxdeveloped by Mojang Studios and originally created by Swedish programmer Markus Persson, aka Notch, using the Java programming language, a video game for more than 300 million copies sold, it is possible to create real parallel worlds, through the use of colored blocks.

Minecraft is used in school, used by many masters and teachers around the world. But apparently also from young cyber criminals. Or people like the young man Uvarov. That he would use the video game to recreate the map of the building and to plan its destruction.

Furthermore, according to investigators, the Russian baby and his clique were also learning how to build IEDs, practicing how to detonate them in abandoned buildings. In the first instance, in fact, the perpetrators had to face more serious crimes “of participation in a terrorist organization”, eventually withdrawn due to lack of evidence.