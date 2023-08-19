5 Years of Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” Album

Today, August 17th, 2023 marks the 5th anniversary of the release of “Sweetener,” Ariana Grande’s 4th album.

Following her album Dangerous Woman in 2016, the singer began writing songs for her next album, “Sweetener”. However, due to The terrorist attack occurred at the end of a concert in the English city of Manchester, which the singer had performed as part of her Dangerous Woman Tour.Ariana Grande interrupted her work in May 2017. And she didn’t stop working until she was strong enough to continue recording the album.

The first single from this record work of Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”He is the one who presented the album in 2018. Being a song written after the terrorist attack, it was sampled from the album that Ariana Grande recorded. took an unexpected turn so as not to focus on what many would classify as superficial music,

The cover of the Sweetener album was revealed by the American singer on her social networks. also also An account was created on the social network Instagram under the name of @sweetener In which he was uploading short tracks and pictures for the fans. Was The singer’s first cover will be in color, as the covers of the first three albums were in black and white. This is Grande’s first album cover to be colored and 180 degrees upside down. Ariana Grande justified this fact by saying that it was her first color cover because for the first time in a long time, his life was colorfulAnd not “black and white” as it was until then.

many fans are those who have already congratulated 5 years of the album on social networks, as is the case with @AGrandeSP, who has also asked his followers which are his favorite songs from the album.

Today marks the 5th anniversary of the release of Ariana Grande’s fourth album, “Sweetener”. Which are your favorite songs? pic.twitter.com/Fz4ldoBfoG – Ariana Grande Spain Fan Page (@AGrandeSP) 16 August 2023

