5 Zack Snyder movies that will premiere only on Netflix

These are the 5 Zack Snyder movies on Netflix that we will see soon! What a future awaits us on the streaming platform!

the future of Zack Snyder it’s on the stream. Despite the dreams of many fans to see him again in the DC Extended Universethe truth is that his plans in Netflix They will leave you very little free time. The plans that the North American giant has with the director of the League of Justice they are massive. It’s going to be hard not to get excited about what’s to come, as the company is doing the rest. And the filmmaker is also putting everything he has at the service of these plans.

Waiting to learn more details about it, these are the 5 Zack Snyder movies that are going to be Netflix exclusives and will be released within the framework of the streaming platform’s premiere calendar!

1- Rebel Moon: Part 1

Probably the movie Zack Snyder on Netflix most awaited by his fans. Rebel Moon It is inspired by sagas like starwars, dunes and other science fiction and fantasy franchises. Little by little, we are learning much more about this project. A trailer is about to fall. And the truth is that what the filmmaker has prepared with this story that is exclusively his is calling our attention.

2- Rebel Moon: Part 2

There will be a second part Rebel Moon. Netflix, apparently, does know how to respect Zack Snyder’s plans.

3- Planet of the Dead

Produced and directed by Zack Snyder, Planet of the Dead was first announced in September 2021. It is the second spin-off of the Netflix zombie universe. will be written by Shay Hatten and will feature the return of Omari Hardwick In the role of Vanderohe.

4- Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

Army of the Dead It is going to become a real franchise within Netflix. It already has a first installment, a spin-off, another derived story and will have an animated series. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas It will feature the voices of some familiar characters. tig notary will bring Marianne to life Pettersfor instance.

Although Zack Snyder is involved, Jay Olive will be co-director of the animated series. Shay Hatten and Jay Oliva himself lead the writing team. No release date has been set on Netflix for Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. Originally, it was thought that it would be released in 2021. However, we will end up seeing it this year or directly in 2023.

5- Twilight of the Gods

The second animation project Zack Snyder is currently working on with Netflix is Twilight of the Gods. Jay Oliva is also heading up the animated project. He has extensive experience in titles such as Justice League, Young Justice either Ben 10. The show will feature a huge cast that will have the voices of Corey Stoll, Lauren Cohan, Jamie Chung, Peter Stormare, Sylvia Hoeks, John Noble Y Jaime Clayton.