50 Cent is on top of a tank in the new Mercenaries 4 photo

After the recent photos from the set de The mercenaries 4 they showed us Jason Statham against Iko Uwais, a new image from the next episode of the saga with Sylvester Stallone sees the rapper 50 Cent sitting on top of a tank.

“I’m from the South Side, those who come from there always have something to prove“wrote 50 Cent in the post you find at the bottom of the article.”A lot of people know I’m good at what I do. Who does not know, will know very soon. Live as a soldier and die as a soldier!“.

As many of you will know, 50 Cent previously appeared alongside Stallone in the saga of Escape Plan, and has now been recruited for the new chapter of the de saga The expendables. Sylvester Stallone has already finished shooting the next film in the saga, so it is not known at the moment if the two actors will have scenes together: what is certain is that the real protagonist of the new chapter will be Lee Christmas, the character played by Jason Statham, with The mercenaries 4 which will also be a sort of spin-off dedicated to the famous mercenary.

We remember that The mercenaries 4 will also include the return of Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. Among the newcomers, however, the cast welcomed also Andy Garcia, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa. What are your expectations? Tell us in the comment section.