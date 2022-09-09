50 Cent slams Lil Kim for attacking Nicki Minaj

And he compares her to an owl…

Another new clash for Fifty! After The Game earlier this week, it’s Lil Kim’s turn to be teased by 50 Cent. It all started with the remix of the title “Plan B” by Megan Thee Stallion, on which she guest-starred Lil Kim. And his verse caused a huge reaction, some considering that it is a diss against Nicki Minaj, and more specifically against her son. A supposition that Kimmy did not appreciate at all, and for which she wanted to clarify things in an Instagram story.

“I haven’t said a word about anyone’s kid. Please listen to the song, we’re clearly talking about an EX.”

On his side, Fifty couldn’t help but get embroiled in the fray, sharing a photo on Instagram comparing Lil Kim to an owl. In description, the rapper calls on Nicki Minaj to take revenge for this attack.

50 Cent takes shots at Lil Kim AND her child for absolutely no reason while suggesting Nicki Minaj needs to respond to her ‘Plan B’ Remix. 🙄 This is disgusting.. especially considering she didn’t say anything about someone’s child 😒 pic.twitter.com/DfCApBmO8W —KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) September 9, 2022

And even though he has since deleted the post, Lil Kim had time to reactwith a comment in reference to their semblance of a romantic past.

“I see you’re still upset about our date. I didn’t know you were that upset. I’m glad you listened, this song is for you.”

With all that, we still don’t know if Lil Kim was talking about Nicki Minaj’s family or not, since neither she nor Megan Thee Stallion has yet confirmed. In any case, this is not the first time that Fifty has taken this kind of opportunity to clash with Lil Kim…