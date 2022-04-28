50 Cent trolls Benzino and offers his daughter a role in one of his series

Once launched in a clash, 50 Cent never back down. Benzino bears the brunt of it, just days after calling the ex-G-Unit boss a “hip-hop’s first 6ix9ine. »

Does Benzino regret his clash against 50 Cent?

Fifty knows how to get toxic when the need arises. Openly accused of balance by Benzino, who claims that people have gone to prison because of him, the interpreter of Many Men had the idea of ​​evoking the daughter of the former press mogul, rapper Coi Leray.

diehard troll, Fifty will therefore have offered the young woman a role in one of its series : “It’s time to stop hating Coi Leray. I will make it appear in your television. Stop worrying about your first week sales. WORK. »

An invitation that will have provoked the ire of her father, especially since the rapper welcomed the proposal with undisguised joy, before being validated by Nicki Minaj in person.

For his part, Zino has chosen to relaunch the beef, splitting a crude message from the formwork: “Hey Libra, aka 59, I appreciate you involving my Coi, but does she know about your dealings with STARZ lately?” I got my hands on a file that says the BMF brand isn’t yours, you knew it, and you never told Meech or STARZ about it. Big mistake, moron. You haven’t told anyone because you’ve already invested too much. I’ll air the complaint shortly, but I’ll let you marinate for a bit before then. »

Still, the relationship between the father and the daughter are far from being in good shape. Coi having confirmed that he tried to get his padre banned from Instagram.