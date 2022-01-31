“50% chance of going to Beijing. He works from 7.00 to after dinner ”- OA Sport

The Dr. Andrea Panzeri expressed his opinion regarding the condition of Sofia Goggia which continues its recovery towards the imminent Winter Olympics that will be held in that of Beijing now in a few days.

The president of the FISI medical commission gave an interview to Sporting Club TV: “There is a good chance of seeing her at the Beijing Olympic Games. You have passed phase one very well, in these days we will start with the second. Important steps are taken every day. In the next few days I will visit her and I will be able to better tell how the knee is “.

Andrea Panzeri declared himself optimistic in this difficult challenge: “His feelings are very positive and also psychologically he is fine. And this is very important. He is reacting a lot well to the stimuli, he is working at home with a high level staff from morning to 7 until after dinner. The situation is particular, times are very tight and we are trying all the ways to allow his participation in the Games ”.

Alpine skiing, what time does Federica Brignone start in the Garmisch super-G? Program, timetable, bib, TV

When asked directly for the participation of the Bergamo champion in the Olympics, the doctor said he was a possibility: “Today I remain cautious, I give a 50% chance, but that’s a lot positive, I heard her on the phone, she is charged and motivated. In a week she worked more than a ‘normal’ person in over a month of post-operative course both on muscle tone and from the physiotherapy point of view on the knee. If she hadn’t been Sofia Goggia two weeks before the Olympics we would not have accelerated the times, the injury was important. The left knee is already operated on and she already has so many problems. There is also an involvement of the right knee. If we were not in this situation we would have made other decisions, but it is right to try. She believes it “.

Photo: LaPresse