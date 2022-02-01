50% discounted subscription, Sony’s new February offer

Simultaneously with the arrival of free PlayStation Plus games in February 2022, Sony launches a new offer for the month of February on the quarterly subscription for PS Plus, now discounted by 50%.

Directly from the PlayStation Store you can subscribe for three months to PlayStation Plus at the price of 12.49 euros instead of 24.99 euros, normal retail price for quarterly registration. The promotional price is valid only for subscriptions subscribed by 23:59 on February 13, 2022.

This is a good opportunity to renew or sign up for a new PlayStation Plus subscription and try Sony’s premium service, which can be activated on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with just over twelve euros Sony offers a three-month subscription with a saving of over ten euros. At the time of writing, the monthly and annual passes are not on offer and can only be subscribed at the normal list price.

In February 2022, subscribers can download three new games for free: EA Sports UFC 4, Assault on Tiny Tina’s Dragon Keep A Unique Adventure in Wonderlands And Planet Coaster Console Edition, in addition, subscribers will have access to 100 GB of Cloud space for bailouts, exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store and of course the ability to play online multiplayer.