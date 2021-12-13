Tech
50% discounts on PlayStation Store
To coincide with the end of the year, the Sony team has proposed a series of special discounts themed The Game Awards 2021 on the pages of PlayStation Store.
These offers will remain active only for a few more hours: before the end of the initiative, here is a review of the best discounts available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. In particular, we bring to your attention the offers they propose discounts of 50% or more of the list price, between Deathloop And Resident Evil: Village, enjoy the reading!
- Deathloop: proposed at 34.99 euros, discounted by 50%;
- Resident Evil: Village: proposed at € 30.09, discounted by 57%;
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla: proposed at 34.99 euros, discounted by 50%;
- FIFA 22 (PlayStation 4): proposed at 34.99 euros, discounted by 50%;
- Red Dead Redemption II: proposed at 23.99 euros, discounted by 60%;
- Mafia: Definitive Edition: proposed at 19.99 euros, discounted by 50%;
- Hitman III: proposed at € 27.99, discounted by 60%;
- Outriders: proposed at € 23.09, discounted by 67%;
- Watch Dogs: Legion: offered at € 20.99, discounted by 70%;
- Borderlands 3: offered at 13.99 euros, discounted by 80%;
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim: proposed at 23.99 euros, discounted by 60%;
- Destiny 2: Beyond the Light: proposed at 19.99 euros, discounted by 50%;
- Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Edition: proposed at € 31.49, discounted by 55%;
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: offered at 9.99 euros, discounted by 50%;
We reiterate that the discounts proposed for The Game Awards 2021 will remain active for a short time, with a deadline set for 13:00 of tomorrow, Monday 13 December 2021.