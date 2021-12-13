50% discounts on PlayStation Store

To coincide with the end of the year, the Sony team has proposed a series of special discounts themed The Game Awards 2021 on the pages of PlayStation Store.

These offers will remain active only for a few more hours: before the end of the initiative, here is a review of the best discounts available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. In particular, we bring to your attention the offers they propose discounts of 50% or more of the list price, between Deathloop And Resident Evil: Village, enjoy the reading!

Deathloop : proposed at 34.99 euros, discounted by 50%;

: proposed at 34.99 euros, discounted by 50%; Resident Evil: Village : proposed at € 30.09, discounted by 57%;

: proposed at € 30.09, discounted by 57%; Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla : proposed at 34.99 euros, discounted by 50%;

: proposed at 34.99 euros, discounted by 50%; FIFA 22 (PlayStation 4) : proposed at 34.99 euros, discounted by 50%;

: proposed at 34.99 euros, discounted by 50%; Red Dead Redemption II : proposed at 23.99 euros, discounted by 60%;

: proposed at 23.99 euros, discounted by 60%; Mafia: Definitive Edition : proposed at 19.99 euros, discounted by 50%;

: proposed at 19.99 euros, discounted by 50%; Hitman III : proposed at € 27.99, discounted by 60%;

: proposed at € 27.99, discounted by 60%; Outriders : proposed at € 23.09, discounted by 67%;

: proposed at € 23.09, discounted by 67%; Watch Dogs: Legion : offered at € 20.99, discounted by 70%;

: offered at € 20.99, discounted by 70%; Borderlands 3 : offered at 13.99 euros, discounted by 80%;

: offered at 13.99 euros, discounted by 80%; 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim : proposed at 23.99 euros, discounted by 60%;

: proposed at 23.99 euros, discounted by 60%; Destiny 2: Beyond the Light : proposed at 19.99 euros, discounted by 50%;

: proposed at 19.99 euros, discounted by 50%; Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Edition : proposed at € 31.49, discounted by 55%;

: proposed at € 31.49, discounted by 55%; Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: offered at 9.99 euros, discounted by 50%;

We reiterate that the discounts proposed for The Game Awards 2021 will remain active for a short time, with a deadline set for 13:00 of tomorrow, Monday 13 December 2021.