50 famous companies that ceased operations in Russia

Companies from different parts of the world, especially the European Union and United Statesdecided to impose various restrictions or stop operating in Russia as a consequence of the invasion of Ukraine.

It is a way to protest and request that Vladimir Putin’s soldiers cease their actions and stop a conflict that is becoming more and more bloody.

In this sense, we collected a list of the 50 best known companies in the world that have ceased to operate as a result of the conflict. The same increases with the days and you can find firms from different areas such as internet, energy, technology, entertainment, finance and automotive.

One of the most salient points on the list is the presence of Google: the internet giant I decided to prevent the state media from Russia monetize all the content on their platforms. This happens because they have reported failures, cancellations and the interruption of opposing media who spoke against the war.

Another of the most famous brands of the world is Disneywhich announced in a statement last week that for an indefinite period they will not release movies on Russia until the conflict is over.

With respect to Manzanathe American electronic equipment company, decided to cancel the online sale of your products from March 1. A day earlier, the company limited the purchase and download service of ApplePlay apps.

After a request from the European UnionMeta pointed out this Monday that it restricted its social networks and platforms of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp access to Russian news networks Sputnik and RT. This is because the opposing media are not allowed to broadcast in the conflict.

The platform from videos Youtubeowned by the parent company of Googleprevented the Russian state media networks can have access to show their ads on the page, in the videos and on the platform.

the clargest energy company, Shellhas also expressed his rejection of the war and that is why he decided to cancel his contract with Gazpromthe russian company which controls approximately 15% of the world gas reserves and a considerable amount of oil.

there is also automotive companies and one of them is Toyotawho confirmed the suspension of the operation of the factory in Russia and the dismissal of 2,600 employees. Ford indicated that it suspended sales on Russian soil for an indefinite period, General Motors suspended its exports Mitsubishi laid off employees at 141 service centers.

Also added to this automotive list are: Renaultwhich left the market and so much Mercedes Benz What porsche they got out of the way. The Formula 1 I decided to cancel the Sochi Grand Prix.

On microsoftthe company founded by Bill Gates and that develops support for personal computers, servers, electronic devices and services removed Russian state media apps from its app store. Windows applications and not post ads on state media websites.

Netflix refused to accept the country’s new audiovisual law, which requires broadcasting services streaming with more than 100,000 users to broadcast 20 Russian television channels that include propaganda. amazon it also added and banned all retailers of Russian origin. On paramountthe company blocked all its premieres and the distribution of its movies and series.

The list is huge, as they are 50 companies that decided to cease or stop their contracts and lay off employeeswe will mention the other companies that made restrictions on Russia: