50% financial transactions on Ethereum

One of the most interesting topics for next year in the crypto field certainly has to do with whether or not the supremacy of the Ethereum blockchain, which must face increasingly fierce competition and transaction costs to be reduced.

Financial transactions on Ethereum

According to some experts, the most sustainable and economical blockchains such as Solana Cardano and Avalanche, which saw their prices soar in 2021, could also in 2022 overcome the more expensive and less scalable Ethereum.

But he certainly doesn’t seem to think so Joey Krug co-chief financial officer of Pantera Capital, the first American hedge fund specializing in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, which continues to have full faith in Ethereum and its dominant role in the field of blockchain networks.

Krug said two days ago a Bloomberg:

“There are too many compromises that other chains are making that Ethereum is not making on the decentralized side that are quite important.”

Krug even launches into a prediction that might seem unbelievable, arguing that in a decade or two it is likely that a large part of the world’s financial transactions can somehow pass for the Ethereum blockchain.

“If you advance the clock from 10 to 20 years, a very sizable percentage, perhaps even north of 50%, of world financial transactions in some way, shape or form will touch Ethereum”

Towards the Proof of Stake

Krug also spoke about the fundamental role of the blockchain founded by Buterin for it development of DeFi.

“I think that even competitors will ultimately rely on Ethereum as a basis, assuming that the blockchain successfully moves to proof-of-stake.”

This new update that should be operational by the second half of the year could finally solve Ethereum’s many problems related to the high transaction costs of its network, which have forced many DeFi developers and startups to abandon it for cheaper Solana and Polkadot.

On the other hand, the CEO of the Pantera Capital fund was already in August Dan Morehead, predicted that the next update would likely help Ether overtake Bitcoin, becoming the largest cryptocurrency in the world.

Morehead is convinced that the new update will make the blockchain much more scalable and sustainable, increasing its adoption and consequently the quotations of the Ether currency, which could overtake Bitcoin in a few years.

But at the same time the CEO of the fund with assets under management of $ 4.7 billion remains very positive on the future Bitcoin quotes, which, according to him, could exceed $ 120,000 by the end of 2022.