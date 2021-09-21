50 First Dates: Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore together again for a fun reboot (VIDEO)

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, after 16 years, have reunited to shoot a new version of the romantic comedy 50 First Dates, this time in the middle of the pandemic.

The couple formed by Drew Barrymore And Adam Sandler gathered for a short film video revival from 50 first kiss times, a successful romantic comedy that starred them in 2004, aired during the actress’s new talk show on the web.

During The Drew Barrymore Show, during which the actress invites some of her closest friends in the industry, this time it was Adam Sandler who helped her friend remember the first kiss 50 times. Just over two minutes long, in the video Drew Barrymore reprises the role of veterinarian Henry’s forgetful Lucy and Adam Sandler, recalling the film’s ending, but updated for 2020.

The video begins with Lucy waking up and putting a videotape recorded by Henry into the VCR, telling her about her condition and what it is like to live in 2020. Adam Sandler as the protagonist tells his beloved what Netflix is ​​and all that happens in the world, including the pandemic. The clip also contains a special appearance, namely that of the character of Tom 10 seconds, one of the most remembered and funny characters in the film.

50 First Dates: A romantic scene with Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler

For those who don’t remember the plot, 50 First Dates is about veterinarian Henry Roth who lives in Hawaii and one day he meets a young girl named Lucy Whitmore, over whom he loses his head. But Henry does not know that Lucy suffers from severe short-term memory loss, in fact he discovers that the next day she no longer remembers him. A grueling challenge begins for Henry, to win back Lucy every day from scratch.

The romantic comedy, directed by Peter Segal, starred Sandler, Barrymore, Rob Schneider, Sean Astin, Dan Aykroyd, Lusia Strus, Amy Hill, Allen Covert, Maya Rudolph and Blake Clark, and was critically acclaimed at the time. and public.