50 first kiss times, reunion with Adam Sandler [VIDEO]

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrimore do it again 50 first kiss times!

Drew Barrymore’s new talk show, titled The Drew Barrymore Show, debuted on Monday, September 14, 2020. Among the guests of the first episode was Adam Sandler.

The actor has lent himself to a reunion of 50 first kiss times with Drew Barrymore. The video below shows the parody the two staged.

In 50 first kiss times, Sandler played Henry, a man who falls in love with Lucy played by Barrymore. However, her character suffers from a form of amnesia in which she remembers nothing of the day before. Over the course of the film, Henry proceeds to woo Lucy, leaving her a videotape each morning to remind her of their relationship. The film ends with Lucy watching a tape explaining that they got married and had a daughter together. The film is a romantic comedy released in theaters in 2014 and directed by Peter Segal.

Read also: Adam Sandler is a great actor: the roles that prove it

In the sketch for the Drew Barrymore Show, the two reprise their roles, with Henry appearing in a new video for Lucy, telling her it is their 5,000th date and that he will update her on the world. He then tells her about the health emergency linked to the Coronavirus pandemic and about the fact that Sandler has a contract with Netflix!

