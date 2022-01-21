50 first kisses on Tv8

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 21, 2022, airs 50 first kiss times on Tv8 in second evening at 00.05.

On the beautiful Hawaiian Islands is bachelor Henry Roth (Adam Sandler), a veterinarian who specializes in marine animals. His biggest dream is to go to Alaska to study the life of walruses. In the meantime, the man enjoys being a Don Juan, but only with tourists, because he has no intention of caging a stable relationship. However, his life is set to change shortly thereafter. In fact, one day, while he is sailing, Henry suffers damage to his boat, and is therefore forced to stop at a nearby island. While waiting for his ship to be recovered, he goes to the Hukilau Café. Here he sees a girl who immediately catches his attention, the art teacher Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore).

Believing it is a local person and not a tourist, he avoids introducing himself, but the next day the vet, who feels he has fallen in love, returns to the club again and the young woman is always there: at that point she decides to come forward. . Something clicks between the two and they make an appointment for the following day. When Henry goes to the bar again, the girl is there, but claims she doesn’t know him and has never seen him before. At that point Sue, the owner of the place, explains to the vet how things are: a year before Lucy and her father Marlin (Blake Clark) had a serious car accident. As a consequence of the fact, the young woman now suffers from a form of amnesia that prevents her from forming new memories, reliving every morning always the same day: Sunday 13 October. But Henry is now madly in love: will he be able to find a way to conquer Lucy every day and convince her that he is not a stranger?

Cast: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, Lusia Strus, Dan Aykroyd

