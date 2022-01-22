50 free packages on PS5 and PS4 thanks to PlayStation Plus – Nerd4.life

Subscribers to PlayStation Plus they can redeem 50 free card packs for PS5 and PS4 versions of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. A pretty good exclusive bonus to bolster your decks.

You can get 50 free packs of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel by redeeming the “Ticket Pack 50” from PlayStation Store at this address for the PS4 version or from here for the PS5 version of the game. The bonus will be available until 1 April 2022.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, an image from the game

Once done, as soon as you log into the game you will receive 50 tickets to redeem as many packs in the Bonus section of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Each of them includes two cards, so in total we talk about 100 free cards.

The bonus as mentioned at the beginning is limited to PS5 and PS4 users who are PlayStation Plus subscribers, but once redeemed you can use them on any platform, since Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel supports cross-play and cross-progression.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is currently available for free for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. In the coming days, the game will also debut on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. If you haven’t tried it yet, we recommend that you read our preview of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.