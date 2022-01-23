50 free packs with PS Plus, how to redeem them on PS4 and PS5

After taking care to accompany the official opening of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel with the launch trailer, Konami invites all card game fans to redeem 50 Ticket Packs for free using your PS Plus membership credentials on PS4 and PlayStation 5.

The latest initiative launched by Konami and Sony offers the opportunity to unlock two special bundles on PS4 and PlayStation 5, each including 50 Tickets to be used freely in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel to expand your card collection or upgrade already unlocked decks.

To subscribe to the offer, just follow the instructions offered by the two PS Store pages open for the occasion: once you have logged in to the store with your PS Plus account, you can redeem one of the Ticket Packages through your Sony console of reference. Unlocking the bundles should only take place from the console, therefore in order to access both Free Packs you must add them to the cart from the console’s PS Store by entering “Ticket package 50” in the search form of the tabs of the PS4 and PS5 versions of the digital store.

By virtue of the cross-play nature of the title, the operation allows PS Plus subscribers to use the 50 Ticket Packages on any other platform: each Package includes two Cards, for a total of 100 Unlockable Cards from the Shop. The promotional initiative launched by Konami and Sony will be active until April 1, 2022. To find out more about this free card game, we refer you to our special on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.