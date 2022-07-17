If you are thinking of a change of look at the hairdresser, you will be interested in knowing what the modern haircuts for women that are most popular in 2022. What styles can we choose to update our image according to trends? We’ll tell you then.

What cut is fashionable in 2022?

On the one hand, they take scaled haircuts, that is, with layers, which provide movement, texture and, if we wish, volume to the hair. They also takemedium length haircuts because they are the most versatile and the ones that rejuvenate the most.

On the other hand, they take more than ever the short haircuts, with all styles, more or less risky, more or less feminine. In addition, they are fashionable androgynous styleswith rebellious cuts like the mulletthe buzz, ehe boyish, the garçon, or shorter versions of pixie.

What haircut rejuvenates you?

In general, layered haircuts have an anti-aging effect on the face, like other elements such as fringe or the long measure. It also works very well when it comes to subtracting years from the face the fact reduce the volume of the sides of the mane and take it to the crown area.

On the other hand, the styles of short hair It also has that anti-aging effect that many of us seek, especially if they are combined with elements that add up in this sense, such as asymmetriesthe effects undercut (shaved), toupees, etc.

50 modern haircuts for women that are worn this 2022