50 new Bitcoin ATMs per day around the world

That Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are an unstoppable phenomenon, it now seems evident. As evidence of this, it has been estimated that in the course of 2021, ATMs for Bitcoin have grown worldwide at the rate of 50 per day. Overall they were installed well 33,850 ATMs throughout the year.

In this particular ranking, the nation that has given the most impetus in this sense are the United States, with about 30,000 machines installed. Following, albeit clearly detached, is the Canada with just over 2,000 installations.

Surprisingly, the third country in the world for installations is El Salvador (205 ATM). The Central American nation was also the first to make Bitcoin its official currency last September. And theItaly? In this particular ranking it ranks in twelfth position, with 69 ATMs installed.

Beyond the market fluctuations, therefore, this cryptocurrency is proving to be an increasingly concrete reality. At present, in our country to operate in Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) it is still essential to rely on online platforms.

Italy twelfth in for ATM Bitcoin

